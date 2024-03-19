Uptrend Resumed For ResMed

Technicals | Mar 19 2024

By Michael Gable

Share markets are likely to tread water over the next few days as we hear from the RBA and the US Federal Reserve, and markets re-calibrate their interest rate expectations.

Locally, we are still closely watching iron ore stocks. Not to join the bandwagon of those who are negative, but looking for a reversal.

Whenever iron ore falls this much and we see this much negativity around it, then that becomes a time to look for the reversal and you can end up with some very strong moves in the big miners.

In the meantime, we are getting the upside breaks in gold and copper, which we have been highlighting for a while now. And oil is also making a move up and through some major resistance levels, so we expect energy stocks to have a run here.

Today's technical view is on ResMed ((RMD)).

We looked at RMD a few times since October, with a positive view that it would continue to head higher.

In early February, it peaked just under resistance near $30 before pulling back on lower volumes. In early March, it jumped on higher volumes but it has spent the past several days making no progress (circled).

This is a good sign, as it means that the stock is absorbing any new selling up at these levels. RMD therefore appears only days away from breaking to a new high for the year and then running up towards our next target near $32. Current levels are a buying opportunity.

