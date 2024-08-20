Pro Medicus: Don’t Stop Me Now

Technicals | Aug 20 2024

By Michael Gable

The S&P500 Index has posted its 8th positive day in a row, which is quite remarkable considering how bearish everyone seemed to get a couple of weeks ago.

The VIX remains low and the US dollar continues to fall back. A falling US dollar is positive for risk assets, especially commodities, but most are under pressure at the moment as global growth fears still linger in the background.

Commodities are cyclical so once the mood improves, they will start to strengthen. Having said that, the one commodity that is doing well is gold.

The other observation is that although rate cut expectations have settled down from where they were two weeks ago, markets continue to price in rate cuts for later this year and next year.

This is naturally a positive, not just for markets in general, but for property stocks and technology stocks.

Today’s technical view is on Pro Medicus ((PME)).

Since our most recent comment on 30 July, we have seen PME rally further for a couple of days, but then fall back and break support near $128.50 (circled).

However, the stock quickly recovered and this breakdown now looks like a false break, which is a bullish sign.

The stock has popped out to the upside and this means that we are likely to see it continue to trend higher from here.

For another entry point, investor should look for a shallow dip into the $140’s. A sharp dip under support near $128.50 would be a negative sign.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities (www.fairmontequities.com)

Fairmont Equities is a share advisory firm assisting Private Clients with the professional management of their share portfolio. We are based in the Sydney CBD but provide services to private clients across Australia. We believe that the concepts of fundamental analysis and technical analysis of stocks are not mutually exclusive. Regardless of whether you are a trader or long term investor, combining both methods is crucial to success. As a result, the unique analysis of Fairmont Equities is featured regularly in the media such as Sky News Business, CNBC, The Australian Financial Review, and the ASX newsletter. Contact us for a free trial of our research and information on our portfolio management services.

Michael is RG146 Accredited and holds the following formal qualifications:

Bachelor of Engineering, Hons. (University of Sydney)

Bachelor of Commerce (University of Sydney)

Diploma of Mortgage Lending (Finsia)

Diploma of Financial Services [Financial Planning] (Finsia)

Completion of ASX Accredited Derivatives Adviser Levels 1 & 2

