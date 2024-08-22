Great Place To Work® names 100 Best Workplaces in Australia 2024

PR NewsWire | Aug 22 2024

SYDNEY, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture announces Cisco, Adobe, Macquarie Cloud Services and Katana1 as the #1 Best Workplaces™ in Australia in its 17th annual Best Workplaces List Reveal today.

The Best Workplaces list, announced at the Best Workplaces industry event hosted by Great Place To Work at W Hotel Sydney, announces 100 organisations in four different categories which represent over 144,500 employee voices across different industries in Australia. 

Categories include – micro (companies with less than 30 employees), small (companies with 30 to 99 employees), medium (companies with 100 to 999 employees) and large (companies with 1,000 or more employees).   

Appearing in the 2024 list are companies in industries spanning technology, retail, hospitality, healthcare, logistics, education and professional services who vary from employing from 10 to almost 10,000 staff.

The emerging trends in 2024 show that with a shift in the economic environment, workplace camaraderie has become less critical compared to the previous years, and the focus of what employees value has sharply turned towards stability and trust in leadership.

Rebecca Moulynox, General Manager of Great Place To Work Australia, highlighted that employees are placing a heightened emphasis on fundamental needs like security and stability. Employees are increasingly seeking trustworthy leadership. The strongest indicator of a Great Workplace is the integrity of its leaders. She noted that top-performing companies set themselves apart through their provision of dependable, clear leadership and a stable work environment.

Moulynox pointed out a pivotal change in workplace dynamics, stating, "As external challenges intensify, employees increasingly value leaders who are not only consistent and ethical but also transparent. The growing scepticism towards executive teams underscores the need for leaders to not only implement decisive actions but also to communicate these actions clearly and openly."

The companies were shortlisted using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. In curating what makes a Best Workplace in Australia, we have used the same methodology as we do in curating the renowned Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in the US and Fortune’s World’s Best Workplaces. 

About Great Place To Work® 

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

About Great Place To Work Certification™ 

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the gold standard for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience and company culture.

Methodology 
Best Workplaces are evaluated through the Great Place To Work® Trust Index™ survey data which measures the three key relationships that drive an employee’s experience in their workplace—relationships with management, colleagues, and their job. The Trust Index score represents the percentage of employees who consider their company to be a great workplace and is an indicator of their actual workplace experience.

Australia’s Best Workplaces™ 2024 List

MICRO (10-29)

COMPANY

RANK

Katana1

1

Catalytic IT

2

Volvo Financial Services

3

Sensible Business Solutions

4

SEIVA

5

Thirst Creative

6

Banna Property Group

7

A1 Technologies

8

Spine & Sports Physiotherapy

9

Cox Purtell Staffing Services

10

Hinchen Recruitment Group

11

Seatram

12

Workhorse Staffing

13

Signal Security

14

Gridware

15

Astra Green Solutions

16

Goodman Private Wealth

17

Tectum Group

18

The Media Store

19

Adam Dental

20

TRC Group

21

MakerX

22

Association of Professional Builders

23

Curijo Pty Ltd

24

ClaimsCO

25

MULTIPANEL

26

Smith & Co Recruitment

27

Wolfe Co pty ltd

28

vNEXT

29

Causeis

30

 

SMALL (30-99)

COMPANY

RANK

Macquarie Cloud Services

1

ProQuest Consulting

2

V2 Digital

3

Sentis

4

Engaging.io

5

Be Challenged

6

Spaceful

7

Kasada

8

Airlock Digital

9

IComm Australia

10

Quorum

11

Future Form

12

RES. Business IT

13

Porter Novelli Australia

14

XAM Consulting

15

ROLLER

16

JV Recruitment

17

Baringa Partners LLP

18

MONEYME

19

Hero Head Quarters

20

MaxSoft

21

UpGuard

22

Recovery Partners

23

FSC

24

Holistic Recovery

25

Bizcap AU Pty Ltd

26

intelia

27

Unify Disability Services

28

DFK Benjamin King Money

29

TechForce Services (Pty ltd)

30

 

MEDIUM 100 – 999

COMPANY

RANK

Adobe

1

Visagio Australia

2

Slalom

3

H&H Group (Swisse Wellness)

4

Jaybro Group

5

Mantel Group

6

Cobild

7

carsales

8

Moddex

9

AirTrunk

10

Medtronic Australasia Pty Ltd

11

Henry Schein Australia

12

Crowdstrike Australia Pty Ltd

13

InfoTrack Pty Ltd

14

Carlisle Homes

15

Jetts Fitness

16

Insight Enterprises Australia Pty Ltd

17

BGL Corporate Solutions Pty Ltd

18

Robert Half

19

Smokeball

20

Madison Group Enterprises

21

AbbVie

22

Export Finance Australia

23

Centorrino Technologies

24

Boston Scientific

25

FDC

26

Invest Blue

27

Brown Family Wine Group

28

Randstad Australia

29

Moose Toys

30

 

LARGE (1,000+)

COMPANY

RANK

Cisco

1

Hilton

2

DHL One

3

Marriott International

4

Atlassian

5

Specsavers

6

EML Group

7

Salesforce

8

Story House Early Learning

9

Allianz Australia Limited

10

 

