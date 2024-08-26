Tiger Brokers Named Best Mobile App in Finder’s Share Trading Platform Awards 2024

PR NewsWire | Aug 26 2024

SYDNEY, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tiger Brokers Australia , the Australian entity of global company Tiger Brokers (NASDAQ: TIGR), snapped up the Best Mobile App Award in the highly regarded Finder Share Trading Platform Awards 2024 .

The Best Mobile App winner was determined through a rigorous selection process, taking into account App Store ratings, fees, user experience and features. Tiger Brokers stood out from the competition thanks to its competitive commission fees with US brokerage fees starting from USD 1.99, as well as a simple, easy-to-use, feature-packed, all-in-one trading app.

In addition to winning the Best Mobile App category, Tiger Brokers was also highly commended in seven other categories: Best Overall Platform, Best for Australian Equities, Best for Active Traders, Best for Beginners, Best for US Stocks, Best for Low Cost and Best Option for Trading.

Commenting on the stellar results, Jack Liang, VP of Tiger Brokers Australia, said "We’re honoured to gain recognition by such a well-regarded business in Finder. Winning the Best Mobile App category is a testament to our first-class service capability as our team worked tirelessly to create a mobile platform that is simple, smart and engaging to cater to the needs of modern investors."

"Our innovative mobile platform, Tiger Trade, has been pivotal in its rapid rise within the Australian market. We remain committed to providing Aussie investors with a user-friendly interface, a wide array of trading tools and products at low fees, so they can take control of their financial futures with ease."

Over the past two years, Tiger Brokers has strengthened its services by introducing a series of innovative products, including the industry-first AI investment assistant, TigerGPT.

More recently, the company introduced 7% p.a. on uninvested cash interest services and the 24-hour trading feature in Australia, allowing local investors to trade on over 9,500 US stocks and ETFs around the clock with low brokerage and FX costs. In Q1 2024, the number of trading accounts increased by 20% quarter-on-quarter, with net asset inflow nearly tripling from the previous quarter.

Tiger Brokers Australia has also received several other industry awards, including the "2023 International Share Trading Award" from Canstar , ‘ Best for ETFs at WeMoney Investment Awards 2023 ‘, Finder’s 2023 Sharing Trading Platform Awards and "Mozo’s Experts Choice Awards.

Tiger Brokers (AU) Pty Limited. ABN 12 007 268 386 AFSL 300767

About Tiger Brokers in Australia

Tiger Brokers is a globally recognised NASDAQ-listed global company (NASDAQ: TIGR). Since our inception in 2014, the company has become the fastest-growing online broker amongst investors.

Holding 78 global licences and qualifications across markets, the company has global operations in Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, the US, HKSAR and more with over 10 million users and over 2.2 million account holders, our company provides investors access to the global stock markets.

In Australia, our mission is to help everyday Aussies, from beginners to experts, take full control of their investing journey. The Tiger Trade platform is designed to give everyone access to investing opportunities in the Australian, US and Hong Kong stock markets.

Tiger Trade is innovative and user-friendly, focusing on the power of knowledge by integrating data, insights, tools, and community. Investors can trade AU and US stocks and ETFs, US options and HK stocks with market access and information delivered to their fingertips.

Tiger Brokers (AU) Pty Limited now operates under the Australian Financial Services Licence No.300767, issued by ASIC, and provides financial services to Australian consumers.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms