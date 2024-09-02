FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-09-2024

Australia | Sep 02 2024

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((4DX)) - 4DMedical
  • ((AHL)) - Adrad
  • ((APM)) - APM Human Services International
  • ((ASB)) - Austal
  • ((AFG)) - Australian Finance Group
  • ((AOF)) - Australian Unity Office Fund
  • ((BGL)) - Bellevue Gold
  • ((BDM)) - Burgundy Diamond Mines
  • ((CTT)) - Cettire
  • ((DDR)) - Dicker Data
  • ((DOW)) - Downer EDI
  • ((IPG)) - IPD Group
  • ((JMS)) - Jupiter Mines
  • ((KSL)) - Kina Securities
  • ((MAQ)) - Macquarie Technology
  • ((MAP)) - Microba Life Sciences
  • ((NIC)) - Nickel Industries
  • ((NOL)) - NobleOak Life
  • ((PDN)) - Paladin Energy
  • ((PGC)) - Paragon Care
  • ((PER)) - Percheron Therapeutics
  • ((PNC)) - Pioneer Credit
  • ((RHC)) - Ramsay Health Care
  • ((RSG)) - Resolute Mining
  • ((RMY)) - RMA Global
  • ((SDF)) - Steadfast Group
  • ((TPG)) - TPG Telecom
  • ((WAF)) - West African Resources
  • ((WGX)) - Westgold Resources

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

