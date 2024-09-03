Awaiting BHP’s Break-Out

Technicals | 11:00 AM

By Michael Gable

US markets were closed overnight so today should be a fairly quiet day, but price action overall looks more positive than negative here as we approach likely US rate cut in a couple of weeks.

Today we offer a technical view on BHP Group ((BHP)).

BHP provided a strong reversal signal in mid-August (circled) by gapping down to create a doji candlestick and then gapping back up again.

However, the old support zone near $42-$43 is proving to be an area of resistance now, so we are currently seeing BHP consolidate under that.

BHP is a tentative buy here for those looking to be aggressive and run a tight stop under the August low.

Otherwise, we would prefer to see it prove itself by getting above that $42-$43 zone.

If it can do that, then that would be the next buying opportunity as it would set itself up for a run back into the high $40’s.

Michael Gable is managing Director of Fairmont Equities (www.fairmontequities.com)

Fairmont Equities is a share advisory firm assisting Private Clients with the professional management of their share portfolio. We are based in the Sydney CBD but provide services to private clients across Australia. We believe that the concepts of fundamental analysis and technical analysis of stocks are not mutually exclusive. Regardless of whether you are a trader or long term investor, combining both methods is crucial to success. As a result, the unique analysis of Fairmont Equities is featured regularly in the media such as Sky News Business, CNBC, The Australian Financial Review, and the ASX newsletter. Contact us for a free trial of our research and information on our portfolio management services.

Michael is RG146 Accredited and holds the following formal qualifications:

Bachelor of Engineering, Hons. (University of Sydney)

Bachelor of Commerce (University of Sydney)

Diploma of Mortgage Lending (Finsia)

Diploma of Financial Services [Financial Planning] (Finsia)

Completion of ASX Accredited Derivatives Adviser Levels 1 & 2

