Robertshaw’s CastFutura Product Line Is Available Through System Control Engineering

PR NewsWire | 7:00 AM

ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Robertshaw, a global leader in gas delivery products and systems, is excited to announce that its CastFutura product line is now available through System Control Engineering in the Australia and New Zealand markets. As a trusted distributor, System Control Engineering will offer a comprehensive range of Robertshaw’s CastFutura products for gas systems, including spark plugs, burners, thermocouples, ignitors, switch harnesses, and ignition electrodes which are designed to supply optimal efficiency and performance in any environment.

Simplifying Maintenance and Repair for Contractors

Robertshaw’s CastFutura product line is a game-changer for contractors and maintenance professionals. Designed for applications such as ducted heating units, wood fireplaces, gas hobs, and more, this product line offers significant benefits that streamline the maintenance and repair process.

Reduced downtime: CastFutura products are built for reliability, minimizing the need for costly repairs and downtime.

Simplified installations: The easy-to-install components make replacing and repairing gas system components a breeze.

Improved performance: CastFutura optimizes system performance, ensuring efficient and reliable operation.

Enhanced safety: By using high-quality, safety-certified components, contractors can help prevent accidents and malfunctions.

Partnering with System Control Engineering

System Control Engineering, a renowned distributor in the industry, will provide contractors in the AUS and NZ markets with expert technical support and assistance in selecting the right CastFutura products for their specific needs. Their commitment to customer satisfaction ensures a seamless experience from product selection to installation.

"We are thrilled to partner with System Control Engineering to bring CastFutura products to the AUS and NZ markets," says Marc Speigel, VP of Sales at Robertshaw. "Their expertise and dedication to customer service align perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional value to our customers."

The availability of Robertshaw products in Australia and New Zealand through System Control Engineering is effective September 3, 2024.

About Robertshaw and CastFutura

Robertshaw is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of control components for the appliance industry. Robertshaw acquired CastFutura in December of 2018. The combination of the two companies has created the most comprehensive portfolio of gas delivery products and systems for appliance and commercial cooking and heating original equipment manufacturers. Browse Robertshaw’s complete line of products on System Control Engineering’s website for AUS systemcontrol.com.au or NZ systemcontrol.co.nz

Contact AUS: sales@systemcontrol.co.au or NZ: sales@systemcontrol.co.nz

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2493703/Robertshaw_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms