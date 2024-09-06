Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 6 September 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM
Our top ten news from 29 August 2024 to 05 September 2024 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 29-08-2024
Thursday 29 August 2024
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 30-08-2024
Friday 30 August 2024
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
3 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 02-09-2024
Monday 02 September 2024
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 03-09-2024
Tuesday 03 September 2024
FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments
5 – Uranium Week: Why Aren’t Share Prices Moving?
Tuesday 03 September 2024
Brokers and industry consultant TradeTech question the growing disconnect between the U308 spot price and uranium market demand/supply dynamics
6 – August In Review: Flat, Special Divs Shine
Wednesday 04 September 2024
In a volatile month of trading, the ASX200 eked out a small gain in August led by a strong performance by technology shares during the reporting season and the ongoing bank share rally
7 – Awaiting GQG Partners’ Operational Leverage
Friday 30 August 2024
Analysts suggest GQG Partners’ strong investment performance should lead to ongoing positive net flows, but when is that operational leverage ready to kick in?
8 – Inghams Group: Cracks Appear In Poultry Duopoly
Thursday 29 August 2024
Australian’s once cozy duopoly for poultry products is breaking down, adding one extra challenge for market leader Inghams Group
9 – Technical Views On The Nasdaq, ASX200 & Oil
Wednesday 04 September 2024
Tony Sycamore, Market Analyst, IG shares his technicals views on the Nasdaq100, the ASX200 and WTI crude oil
10 – Caution & Gyrations Dominated August Results
Monday 02 September 2024
The New Criterion’s Tim Boreham shares some observations about the August results season