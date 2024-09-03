Uranium Week: Why Aren’t Share Prices Moving?

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Brokers and industry consultant TradeTech question the growing disconnect between the U308 spot price and uranium market demand/supply dynamics.

-Activity pops in the last week of August

-U308 spot price remains under pressure

-Aussie producers simply too cheap?

By Danielle Ecuyer

Buyers surface as U308 price falls

It has not escaped the attention of Petra Capital that Kazatomprom’s updated 2025 production guidance (Aug 23) of 65-69mlbs of U308, a reduction of -8-13mlbs from guidance at the start of 2024, has not had the expected impact on share prices of ASX-listed uranium companies.

Industry consultant TradeTech makes a similar observation in its August monthly update regarding the world’s largest uranium producer’s revised 2024 and 2025 production and the (absent) resulting reaction in spot uranium prices.

Kazatomprom revised up its 2024 production estimates at the start of August as part of its 2Q market update, causing a slide in U308 prices.

In contrast, the downgrade in 2025 expected production did not move the uranium price upwards.

Over August, the TradeTech uranium spot price indicator declined from US$85.50lb on August 1 to US$79lb at the end of the month. Although market observers will no doubt draw some comfort that activity levels picked up in the final week.

Some 13 transactions equating to 1.2mlbs of U308 were evidenced in the final week of August. TradeTech notes the last time activity had surged over 1mlbs occurred was in May.

The U308 spot price fell below US$80lb for the first time since November 2023, representing a decline of -14% since the start of the current calendar year.

Encouragingly, the fall brought out buyers including traders, financials, producers and utilities, TradeTech surmises.

Over the course of last week, the spot price declined -US$2lb to US$79lb, with negotiations between parties ongoing after the close.

TradeTech’s Mid-Term U308 price indicator ended the week and month at US$90lb, and the Long-Term Price Indicator at US$82lb.

The positive macro picture keeps on keeping on

Against a backdrop of price weakness and pullback in production supply guidance, the market has experienced ongoing positive macro news, in terms of increased potential longer-term demand for uranium with rising nuclear power generation.

On August 24, Switzerland was in focus with its government seeking a U-turn on the 2018 ban for new nuclear reactors. The government pointed to a lift in the ban to meet its climate targets. The country has four reactors in operation.

Serbia is also reported by TradeTech as considering the removal of its ban on nuclear power. While China’s State Council gave approval to add four Westinghouse AP1000 technology-based plants to new projects at Bailong Nuclear Power and Lufeng Nuclear Power Plant.

Another eight reactors are under construction.

What’s in focus for Aussie uranium stocks?

As highlighted, Petra Capital questions the level of short interest in uranium stocks, given the changing macro backdrop from Kazatomprom’s reduction in 2025 production guidance.

The broker believes short positions will need to be unwound at some stage, recommending a tactical exposure to the most shorted stocks.

FNArena’s The Short Report (ASIC data up until August 27th) shows short interest for the four most shorted ASX-listed companies connected to the uranium sector as follows:

Paladin Energy ((PDN)) has a 9.76% short interest; Boss Energy ((BOE)) at 8.88%; Deep Yellow ((DYL)) at 8.31% and Lotus Resources ((LOT)) at 6.5%.

The Short Report: https://fnarena.com/index.php/analysis-data/the-short-report/

Paladin and Boss Energy reported FY24 earnings results last week.

Production at Langer Heinrich continues to scale, meeting management’s guidance. The reversal of a US$92m inventory impairment resulted in Paladin booking a net profit for FY24.

Bell Potter believes the Fission Uranium acquisition will proceed despite Fission delaying the vote for approval until September 9 to reportedly gain more shareholder support.

Boss Energy’s operational performance also came in above expectations with a revaluation of its inventory with daily monitored brokers Bell Potter and Shaw and Partners both questioning the share price level with the Honeymoon project back into production alongside the re-start of 30% owned Alta Mesa in the US.

TradeTech, along with the brokers, points to a seasonally better period for the uranium market with London’s World Nuclear Association symposium in the first week of September which has the potential for more good macro news and the re-start of utility contracting activities.

Shaw expects the uranium sector will perform well in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The FNArena consensus price target for Paladin stands at $16.088, with the latest updates revealing two Buys, one of which is rated High risk.

The consensus target price for Boss stands at $4.863 with two Buys.

Uranium companies listed on the ASX:

ASX CODE DATE LAST PRICE WEEKLY % MOVE 52WK HIGH 52WK LOW P/E CONSENSUS TARGET UPSIDE/DOWNSIDE 1AE 30/08/2024 0.0500 -16.67% -16.67% $0.19 $0.05 AEE 30/08/2024 0.1200 -10.71% -10.71% $0.36 $0.12 AGE 30/08/2024 0.0400 – 9.30% – 9.30% $0.08 $0.03 $0.100 150.0% 150.0% AKN 30/08/2024 0.0100 0.00% $0.07 $0.01 ASN 30/08/2024 0.1000 -15.65% -15.65% $0.20 $0.07 BKY 30/08/2024 0.3550 5.97% 5.97% $0.45 $0.26 BMN 30/08/2024 2.2400 – 6.88% – 6.88% $4.87 $2.16 $7.400 230.4% 230.4% BOE 30/08/2024 2.7400 – 9.27% – 9.27% $6.12 $2.77 22.7 $4.863 77.5% 77.5% BSN 30/08/2024 0.0300 – 2.94% – 2.94% $0.21 $0.02 C29 30/08/2024 0.0800 0.00% $0.12 $0.06 CXO 30/08/2024 0.0900 – 6.00% – 6.00% $0.45 $0.08 $0.093 3.7% 3.7% CXU 30/08/2024 0.0200 0.00% $0.06 $0.01 DEV 30/08/2024 0.1900 2.63% 2.63% $0.45 $0.16 DYL 30/08/2024 1.0900 – 7.26% – 7.26% $1.83 $0.92 -77.1 $1.770 62.4% 62.4% EL8 30/08/2024 0.3200 – 7.25% – 7.25% $0.68 $0.26 ERA 30/08/2024 0.0050 -75.00% -75.00% $0.08 $0.01 GLA 30/08/2024 0.0100 0.00% $0.04 $0.01 GTR 30/08/2024 0.0030 0.00% $0.02 $0.00 GUE 30/08/2024 0.0600 0.00% $0.18 $0.05 HAR 30/08/2024 0.0500 0.00% $0.28 $0.05 I88 30/08/2024 0.5900 -10.61% -10.61% $1.03 $0.14 KOB 30/08/2024 0.1300 0.00% $0.18 $0.06 LAM 30/08/2024 0.7000 15.00% 15.00% $1.04 $0.56 LOT 30/08/2024 0.2300 – 8.00% – 8.00% $0.49 $0.20 $0.685 197.8% 197.8% MEU 30/08/2024 0.0400 – 2.63% – 2.63% $0.06 $0.03 NXG 30/08/2024 8.7100 – 6.86% – 6.86% $13.66 $8.18 $16.200 86.0% 86.0% ORP 30/08/2024 0.0500 -20.00% -20.00% $0.12 $0.04 PDN 30/08/2024 9.6000 -10.02% -10.02% $17.98 $8.75 15.8 $16.088 67.6% 67.6% PEN 30/08/2024 0.0800 -10.11% -10.11% $0.15 $0.08 26.7 $0.260 225.0% 225.0% PNX 30/08/2024 0.0040 0.00% $0.01 $0.00 SLX 30/08/2024 3.8800 -11.99% -11.99% $6.74 $2.93 $7.200 85.6% 85.6% TOE 30/08/2024 0.2000 -10.42% -10.42% $0.70 $0.01 WCN 30/08/2024 0.0100 0.00% $0.02 $0.01

