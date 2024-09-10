The Overnight Report: More Bounce

Daily Market Reports | Sep 10 2024

This story features EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: APE

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8043.00 + 78.00 0.98% S&P ASX 200 7988.10 – 25.30 – 0.32% S&P500 5471.05 + 62.63 1.16% Nasdaq Comp 16884.60 + 193.77 1.16% DJIA 40829.59 + 484.18 1.20% S&P500 VIX 19.45 – 2.93 – 13.09% US 10-year yield 3.70 – 0.01 – 0.35% USD Index 101.63 + 0.45 0.44% FTSE100 8270.84 + 89.37 1.09% DAX30 18443.56 + 141.66 0.77%

By Chris Weston, Head of Research, Pepperstone

Good morning.

We’ve seen a better tone to risk through Monday’s trading session, but it feels early to say this rally has legs. After the sharp sell-off we saw on Friday, the snapback we’ve been treated to needs real work to convince. In the absence of any new news to drive further downside in risk, the flows feel purely positioning driven, with shorts taking some off the table and funds re-weighting their long exposures.

Many took inspiration from the NKY225, where after another tough Monday open, with the NKY225 cash trading -3.1% lower to 35,247, the buyers stepped in fairly empathically and pushed the index to close -0.5% and near session highs. S&P500 and EU index futures followed in sympathy, with other risk markets such as crude and copper also finding a better tone. This set the stage for the session ahead.

Taking some of the gloss off broad sentiment was China equity once again failing to participate, with the CSI300 making yet another lower low. China gets close attention again in the session ahead, with the release of the August trade data, where we see loose expectations that exports will increase by 6.6% y/y and imports increasing modestly by 2.5% y/y.

China’s monthly trade data are a hard one to reconcile (and price risk off), not just because forecasting these data updates is a finger-in-the-air exercise, but there is also no set time for the release. However, given how sensitive markets are to China’s growth trajectory at present, when we do know the outcome, it has the potential to impact commodity markets, as well as the China proxies (AUD, NZD, and copper for example).

EU and UK equity has been well traded, with a notable gain in the FTSE100 cash (+1.1%), with the index closing near its session highs participation was solid here, with 86% of FTSE constituents higher on the day. It was a similar vibe in the US, with the S&P500 closing +1.2%, NAS100 +1.3% and DJ +1.2% respectively. Participation within the S&P500 constituents was also upbeat, with all S&P500 sectors closing in the green, led by consumer discretionary, Industrials and tech in all, 83% of S&P500 companies closed higher on the day.

S&P500 futures daily

The US equity bulls will take the fact the S&P500 futures are respected and pushed higher from the 100-day MA. Constructive, however, S&P500 futures daily printed a clear inside day, and therefore index traders will be using Friday’s high of 5532.5 (the 50-day MA at 5537.71 is also important) and low of 5394 as two key levels that will guide the near-term directional bias into the US Presidential debate and US CPI – as they remain two clear risks for the week that will need to be priced.

NAS100 futures also saw the same inside-day price action set-up, with price eyeing a break on either side of 18.972 and 18.339 to set off directional flows.

With limited data to drive, we’ve seen little change in US rates and the Treasury market. -32bp of implied cuts remain for the September FOMC meeting, with -108bp of cuts implied for the December FOMC meeting. The US 2-year Treasury added 2bp to 3.66%, but with fixed income traders holding a sizeable long position in the US 2- and 5-year part of the Treasury curve, a 2bp rise is really just a rounding error and again speaks to positioning going into the presidential debate (tonight 9 pm EDT, Wednesday 11 am AEST) and US CPI print (Wed 22:30 AEST).

The USD has found buyers and has gained ground against all the major currencies I track closely, except for the MXN, which has been the place to be on the session. Again, USD positioning is a major factor, and with the market short of USDs, and having priced in a fair degree of Fed easing, many feel the risk-to-reward trade-off is becoming more balanced.

Commodity markets look a bit more constructive with Dalian iron ore +2.3% in the overnight session, with copper and crude closing over 1% higher. Similar to the price action in the S&P500 and NAS100 futures, WTI crude printed an inside day, and I would be using Friday’s high-low levels (US$70.13 and US$67.17) to guide the near-term directional bias.

Turning to Asia and our open it’s the ASX200 which looks to outperform on the day, with our call sitting at 8058. Materials and energy plays should work, although BHP’s ADR suggests an open 0.2% higher so, banks, tech and industrials may add in the points.

On the calendar today:

-New Zealand Manufacturing activity

-Australia Aug NAB business confidence

-China Aug Trade Balance

-US Aug NFIB

-Eagers Automotive ((APE)) ex-div 24c (100%)

-BlueScope Steel ((BSL)) ex-div 100c (30%)

-News Corp ((NWS)) ex-div 10.68c

-Regis Healthcare ((REG)) ex-div 6.65c (50%)

SG Fleet ((SGF)) ex-div 24.33c (100%)

FNArena’s four-weekly calendar: https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Corporate news in Australia:

-Regis Resources ((RRL)) and Anglogold Ashanti approved the Havana underground project at Tropicana, set to boost production between 2027 and 2029

-Charter Hall ((CHC)) and Hostplus bid $710m for Hotel Property Investments, which owns 58 pub

-Goldman Sachs is seeking buyers for News Corp’s ((NWS)) 65% stake in Foxtel

-Greatland Gold is raising $500m to buy Newmont’s ((NEM)) Telfer and Havieron assets

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2535.60 + 8.80 0.35% Silver (oz) 28.68 + 0.41 1.45% Copper (lb) 4.14 + 0.08 1.86% Aluminium (lb) 1.06 + 0.01 0.89% Nickel (lb) 7.21 + 0.05 0.74% Zinc (lb) 1.23 + 0.01 1.11% West Texas Crude 68.81 + 0.65 0.95% Brent Crude 72.00 + 0.94 1.32% Iron Ore (t) 91.76 + 0.15 0.16%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 09 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7988.10 -0.32% -1.28% 2.84% 5.23%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ALL Aristocrat Leisure Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett CGF Challenger Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie CMM Capricorn Metals Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie GPT GPT Group Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley GYG Guzman y Gomez Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS WDS Woodside Energy Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi XRO Xero Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett

For more detail go to FNArena’s Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author’s and not by association FNArena’s – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms