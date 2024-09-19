The Overnight Report: Mixed Messaging

Daily Market Reports | 8:46 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8111.00 – 39.00 – 0.48% S&P ASX 200 8142.10 + 1.20 0.01% S&P500 5618.26 – 16.32 – 0.29% Nasdaq Comp 17573.30 – 54.76 – 0.31% DJIA 41503.10 – 103.08 – 0.25% S&P500 VIX 18.23 + 0.62 3.52% US 10-year yield 3.69 + 0.04 1.18% USD Index 100.94 + 0.28 0.28% FTSE100 8253.68 – 56.18 – 0.68% DAX30 18711.49 – 14.59 – 0.08%

By Chris Weston, Head of Research, Pepperstone

Good morning.

We got the -50bp cut that was slightly favoured at the time in US swaps pricing, and while the larger cut was a catch-up play, where in hindsight the Fed would have preferred to have gone in July, the initial reaction was to sell USDs and buy US Treasuries, gold, and equity risk.

In fact, these flows continued right up to the moment that Chair Powell spoke, and for the most part overlooked the fact that the new set of dots’ forecast fewer cuts for both this year, and for 2025 where US swaps pricing were pricing -150bp of cuts for 2025, and not the -100bp of cuts implied from the Fed’s new set of dots.

The Fed’s new economic projections were largely in line with expectations, although the central projection for the unemployment rate for 2024 and 2025 to hit 4.4% was higher than most had pencilled in. Moving forward, it is this metric that will gain the greatest level of attention, and where the balance of risk is clearly skewed to higher levels than the Fed forecast, and the Fed and the market know this.

The initial moves in broad markets reversed intently from the moment Jay Powell spoke in his presser. Had you told me that we’d get a -50bp cut married with a message of control, and that the Fed were internally celebrating that they’d skilfully managed price pressures and yet felt on track for a soft landing, I would have strongly felt that equity would have feasted on that and gone on a run.

The result in the price action was far from that outcome, and while the confidence expressed may ultimately prove to be a positive for risk in the days ahead, in this small window, the market was impacted by a Fed that is thinking strongly of future cuts in -25bp increments, that is not looking to alter its course on balance sheet runoff, that still sees the labour market as “strong” (which it is) and have limited confidence in its pricing of where the neutral rate is.

In essence, the Fed’s ongoing reaction function is still unclear they remain on an unscripted path, and where the data notably revisions to payrolls and the Beige Book will guide.

The reversal in markets triggered by Powell’s messaging of celebration and confidence was clear-cut. The US 2-year Treasury pushed from 3.53% to 3.61% on the close, and the USD followed in sympathy, with USDJPY rallying from 140.44 to 142.29 (currently). Gold hit the big level of US$2600/oz, but subsequently lost a lazy -US$50 to US$2546/oz before the buyers stepped in. The S&P500, after initially spiking 0.9% into 5690 on the -50bp cut, was treated to an out-and-out chop fest, before settling -0.3% on the day, with tech, staples and utilities attracting the selling flow.

With the flows abating, and increased liquidity returning to the top of the order book, the market can start to think ahead with a more orderly and calmer mindset and as such we get a more realistic visual of how the market really aggregates the Fed’s current thinking.

Chair Powell would be pleased with how the broad market digested the totality of the statement and presser, but when we step back, we consider that this is a Fed feeling in control, where a soft-landing is still very much their base case. While the bias of easing is in increments of -25bp and getting to wherever neutral is will be a slower journey than many expected, this is a Fed that will not hesitate to cut in -50bp clips on any sign of higher unemployment and layoffs.

The US swaps market already sees the risk of -50bp cuts, and currently price -32bp of cuts for the November FOMC meeting and -68bp for December. We have two non-farm payroll prints to digest and guide before the November meeting, and we may even be forced to start reviewing the Fed’s Beige book- and, we have the small affair that is the US election.

However, all the signs are that we could once again go into the November FOMC meeting with the market debating a -25bp vs -50bp cut.

Looking ahead to the Asian equity open, the ASX200 is eyed to open on a heavy tone. It will be fascinating to see how Asia trades as we take in and react to all that was heard from the Fed, but I’m not sure much has changed we’re all data dependent and sentiment hasn’t really shifted because of what we’ve heard. The Fed put’ is as strong as ever and the bank will react intently to any further fragility.

By way of event risk to navigate today, we see NZ 2Q GDP, Aussie employment data, the BoE meeting, and US weekly jobless claims.

On the calendar today:

-New Zealand 2Q GDP

-Australia Aug Unemployment rate

-UK BoE policy rate

-US Aug existing home sales

-US Aug LEI

-Auswide Bank ((ABA)) ex-div 11c (100%)

-Centrepoint Alliance ((CAF)) ex-div 1.75c (100%)

-Enero Group ((EGG)) ex-div 2c (100%)

-Lycopodium ((LYL)) ex-div 40c (100%)

-Mader Group ((MAD)) ex-div 4c (100%)

-Macmahon Holdings ((MAH)) ex-div 0.6c (100%)

-Motorcycle Holdings ((MTO)) ex-div 7.0c (100%)

-NRW Holdings ((NWH)) ex-div 9c (100%)

Corporate news in Australia:

-Woodside Energy ((WDS)) signed a long-term LNG supply deal with Japan’s JERA, after selling a 15.1% stake in its Scarborough project for $2.1bn

-Macquarie Group ((MQG)) is exploring a stake sale in UK IT provider Wavenet, which has recently merged with Daisy Corporate Services

-Life360 ((360)) will be added to the Russell 2000 and 3000 indices following its Nasdaq listing

-Mosaic Brands ((MOZ)), under safe harbour protection, is seeking rent cuts from landlords while working on refinancing with Deloitte

-The AFR reports Stanmore Resources ((SMR)) and Yancoal Australia ((YAL)) are among six bidders left in Anglo American’s auction of local coal assets

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2584.80 – 25.30 – 0.97% Silver (oz) 30.41 – 0.67 – 2.16% Copper (lb) 4.27 + 0.00 0.09% Aluminium (lb) 1.14 + 0.00 0.27% Nickel (lb) 7.30 – 0.00 – 0.04% Zinc (lb) 1.30 – 0.02 – 1.87% West Texas Crude 69.11 – 0.22 – 0.32% Brent Crude 72.89 – 0.07 – 0.10% Iron Ore (t) 91.57 – 0.37 – 0.40%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 18 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8142.10 0.52% 0.62% 4.82% 7.26%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS BWP BWP Trust Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley DRR Deterra Royalties Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie HCW HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley MIN Mineral Resources Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie NAB National Australia Bank Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley NHC New Hope Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans ORG Origin Energy Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie RGN Region Group Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley SHV Select Harvests Upgrade to Buy from Hold Bell Potter WBC Westpac Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley WHC Whitehaven Coal Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie

