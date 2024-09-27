Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 27 September 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 19 September 2024 to 26 September 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Material Matters: Major Miners Upgraded

Friday 20 September 2024

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: updated forecasts result in ratings changes for resources stocks and analysts review favoured exposures

2 – The Downs And Ups Of Mineral Resources

Thursday 19 September 2024

Fighting weak lithium and iron ore prices, Mineral Resources’ share price has tanked, but news on an infrastructure sell-down and large gas reserve estimates go some way to righting the ship

3 – Book Excerpt: How Not To Lose $1 Million

Thursday 19 September 2024

Book excerpt from: How Not to Lose $1 million by John Addis, Co-Founder of Intelligent Investor

4 – Coles’ Dividend Attraction Meets ACCC Allegation

Tuesday 24 September 2024

New research highlights dividend growth potential for Coles Group as management targets growth initiatives and implements cost-out, but has the ACCC temporarily spoiled this party?

5 – Rudi’s View: Defensives, Healthcare, Resources & Data Centres

Thursday 19 September 2024

Post August results analyses continue to trigger changes to sector favourites and Conviction Buy selections by market strategists and analysts

6 – In Brief: Lithium, Webjet Split, Retailers In Focus

Friday 20 September 2024

Weekly Broker Wrap: Lithium prices to remain under the pump as global supply growth continues; Webjet’s break up won’t have shareholders crying, and retailers in focus for an improving sales trend and digital momentum

7 – Uranium Week: Banks & Microsoft Go Nuclear

Tuesday 24 September 2024

Hyperscaler Microsoft follows Amazon into the nuclear energy supply contracts. Updates on Paladin’s Fission acquisition and Lotus Resources’ scoping study

8 – Tuas’ Simba Roars Above Competitors

Thursday 26 September 2024

From a humble demerger in June 2020, the Singapore based Tuas is putting some major runs on the board which is attracting the attention of both customers and investors

9 – Material Matters: Iron, Lithium & Mineral Sands

Wednesday 25 September 2024

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: Brokers turned positive on iron ore, even before PBOC stimulus; the outlook for lithium & mineral sands markets

10 – Universal Stores Dressed For Youthful Success

Wednesday 25 September 2024

Specialist discretionary retailer Universal Store Holdings has bucked the macro headwinds from higher interest rates with a successful blend of product positioning, cost disciplines and new store roll-outs

