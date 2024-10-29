ANZ Bank Shares Look Poised

Technicals | 10:30 AM

By Michael Gable

Markets have been treading water in the past week as investors wait for the US election and absorb the negativity associated with bond yields rising again.

The fact that markets are holding in despite this negativity is a good sign for now.

In regard to the rise in the long-dated yields in the US, the bond market has been chopping and changing its mind all year, spooked by a recession that we never had; so, one must also take the recent move with a little bit of scepticism.

Whilst the employment market holds up well, we still see evidence of inflation moderating in almost every major economy. This means that we need to be open to the idea that the recent rise in yields reverses again and provides a new tailwind for equities.

Today, we offer a technical view on ANZ Bank ((ANZ)).

After selling off in late September, ANZ Bank shares then rallied back up to retest the recent high. We can now see that the stock has made multiple attempts at the resistance line just under $32.

This is a positive, as more attempts tend to weaken that level. We can also interpret price action since early September as an inverse-head-and-shoulders.

A break of this upper line would be the next buy trigger and that would start the next rally in ANZ where we would have a target near $34.50.

A drop under $30.85 would have us fall back to a more neutral stance and a break under $29.50 would be a negative.

