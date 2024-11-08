Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 8 November 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 31 October 2024 to 07 November 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Structural Demand Favours ARB, Amotiv & Bapcor

Thursday 31 October 2024

New research points to numerous tailwinds for companies in the automotive aftermarket space

2 – Rudi’s View: US Earnings & The Election

Thursday 31 October 2024

Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

3 – Uranium Week: Spot Price Fades Into Month’s End

Tuesday 05 November 2024

If the month of October started with a ‘bang’ for the U308 spot price market, then the final week ended with more of a ‘whimper’

4 – The Market In Numbers – 2 Nov 2024

Saturday 02 November 2024

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

5 – Observations On The Impact Of The US Election

Monday 04 November 2024

While the election outcome isn’t likely to have a significant impact on private market operations and deal making overall, there may be a near-term pause around some deal making if the election is contested

6 – Rudi’s View: Mate, Where Have The Profits Gone?

Wednesday 06 November 2024

In this week’s Weekly Insights:-Mate, Where Have The Profits Gone?-All-Weather Model PortfolioBy Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorMate, Where Have The Profits Gone?It’s not something that becomes obvious from watching the local share market retreat after climbing to a new all-tim

7 – AGL Energy: Data Centres To The Rescue?

Thursday 07 November 2024

Growth in electricity demand from the secular development in data centres could be the driving factor which tips in AGL Energy’s favour

8 – In Brief: Newmont, Xero, Temple & Webster And Kelsian

Friday 01 November 2024

Weekly Broker Wrap: Dipping into the hits and misses this quarterly/AGM season with four diverse companies

9 – No Quick Fix For Woolworths Margins

Wednesday 06 November 2024

Woolworths saw sales improvement but an earnings miss in the September quarter due to margin pressure from strapped consumers. Brokers also remain concerned about the company’s costly investments

10 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 01-11-24

Friday 01 November 2024

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
Next Week At A Glance – 11-15 Nov 2024

12:12 PM - Weekly Reports
2
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 8 November 2024

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Nuix Rises From The Ashes

10:49 AM - Small Caps
4
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 08-11-24

10:32 AM - Weekly Reports
5
In Brief: Retailers That Rock, James Hardie & Infomedia

10:05 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Are SmartPay & Tyro Private Equity Targets?

Oct 23 2024 - Small Caps
2
ARB Corp Investing For US Growth

Oct 21 2024 - Australia
3
Rudi’s View: Australia’s Most Highly Recommended Stocks

Oct 23 2024 - Rudi's View
4
Guzman y Gomez Defying Consumer Squeeze

Oct 15 2024 - Small Caps
5
Rudi’s View: Earnings, Best Ideas & Favourite Stock Picks

Oct 24 2024 - Rudi's View
6
Strong Growth Prospects For Judo Capital

Oct 11 2024 - Small Caps