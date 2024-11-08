Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 8 November 2024

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 31 October 2024 to 07 November 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Structural Demand Favours ARB, Amotiv & Bapcor Thursday 31 October 2024 New research points to numerous tailwinds for companies in the automotive aftermarket space

2 – Rudi’s View: US Earnings & The Election Thursday 31 October 2024 Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

3 – Uranium Week: Spot Price Fades Into Month’s End Tuesday 05 November 2024 If the month of October started with a ‘bang’ for the U308 spot price market, then the final week ended with more of a ‘whimper’

4 – The Market In Numbers – 2 Nov 2024 Saturday 02 November 2024 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

5 – Observations On The Impact Of The US Election Monday 04 November 2024 While the election outcome isn’t likely to have a significant impact on private market operations and deal making overall, there may be a near-term pause around some deal making if the election is contested

6 – Rudi’s View: Mate, Where Have The Profits Gone? Wednesday 06 November 2024 In this week’s Weekly Insights:-Mate, Where Have The Profits Gone?-All-Weather Model PortfolioBy Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorMate, Where Have The Profits Gone?It’s not something that becomes obvious from watching the local share market retreat after climbing to a new all-tim

7 – AGL Energy: Data Centres To The Rescue? Thursday 07 November 2024 Growth in electricity demand from the secular development in data centres could be the driving factor which tips in AGL Energy’s favour

8 – In Brief: Newmont, Xero, Temple & Webster And Kelsian Friday 01 November 2024 Weekly Broker Wrap: Dipping into the hits and misses this quarterly/AGM season with four diverse companies

9 – No Quick Fix For Woolworths Margins Wednesday 06 November 2024 Woolworths saw sales improvement but an earnings miss in the September quarter due to margin pressure from strapped consumers. Brokers also remain concerned about the company’s costly investments

10 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 01-11-24 Friday 01 November 2024 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

