Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 22 November 2024

Our top ten news from 14 November 2024 to 21 November 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 15-11-2024 Friday 15 November 2024 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – Rudi’s View: A Rally With No Earnings Support Thursday 14 November 2024 Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

3 – New-Look Suncorp Ready To Rumble Thursday 14 November 2024 Stripped of its banking division, standalone insurer Suncorp has outlined ambitions for modernisation, market share gains and capital management

4 – Unlocking Vault’s Golden Potential Thursday 14 November 2024 Analysts agree on a golden outlook for Vault Minerals with upside from organic growth initiatives and optimisation following the recent merger of Red5 and Silver Lake Resources

5 – Uranium Week: From Russia With Love Tuesday 19 November 2024 Uranium spot prices received an extra fillip from Russia’s temporary export ban on enriched product in retaliation to US government sanctions

6 – Aristocrat Grows From Strength To Strength Tuesday 19 November 2024 Analysts raise targets for Aristocrat Leisure following in-line FY24 results while the recent sale of a mobile gaming business lends support for capital management

7 – The Market In Numbers – 16 Nov 2024 Saturday 16 November 2024 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

8 – Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 19-Nov-2024 Tuesday 19 November 2024 Weekly update of Listed Investment Companies (LICs) & Listed Investment Trusts (LITs) on the ASX

9 – The Short Report – 14 Nov 2024 Thursday 14 November 2024 FNArena’s weekly update on short positions in the Australian share market

10 – Pros & Cons From GrainCorp’s Transformation Tuesday 19 November 2024 FY25 looks like providing a bumper harvest, but weaker grain trading and crush margins due to strength in global crops will keep GrainCorp earnings under pressure

