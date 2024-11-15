FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 15-11-2024

Australia | 3:27 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((LTM)) - Arcadium Lithium
  • ((ALL)) - Aristocrat Leisure
  • ((CAT)) - Catapult International
  • ((GNC)) - GrainCorp
  • ((IPL)) - Incitec Pivot
  • ((JHX)) - James Hardie Industries
  • ((360)) - Life360
  • ((LNW)) - Light & Wonder
  • ((NWS)) - News Corp
  • ((NUF)) - Nufarm
  • ((ORI)) - Orica
  • ((REA)) - REA Group
  • ((XRO)) - Xero

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-11-24

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 15-11-2024

3:27 PM - Australia
3
Next Week At A Glance -18-22 Nov 2024

12:40 PM - Weekly Reports
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 15 November 2024

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
5
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 15-11-24

10:35 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Are SmartPay & Tyro Private Equity Targets?

Oct 23 2024 - Small Caps
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 08-11-2024

Nov 08 2024 - Australia
3
ARB Corp Investing For US Growth

Oct 21 2024 - Australia
4
Rudi’s View: Australia’s Most Highly Recommended Stocks

Oct 23 2024 - Rudi's View
5
AGL Energy: Data Centres To The Rescue?

Nov 07 2024 - Australia
6
Rudi’s View: Earnings, Best Ideas & Favourite Stock Picks

Oct 24 2024 - Rudi's View