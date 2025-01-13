Blackbaud Releases New Donation Forms for Australia and New Zealand Customers to Help Social Impact Organisations Raise More

PR NewsWire | 9:00 AM

SYDNEY, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced the rollout of its Optimized Donation Forms for Raiser’s Edge NXT® users in Australia and New Zealand, as well as the release of both the Standard and Optimized Donation Forms for Blackbaud CRM™ users in Australia and New Zealand.

Blackbaud Donation Forms help social impact organisations raise more, streamline the donor experience, simplify administrative tasks, and reduce processing costs, enabling them to sustain and grow their missions.

"We’re excited to bring Blackbaud Donation Forms, which are proven to raise more funds without transaction fees, to more customers globally," said Sudip Datta, chief product officer, Blackbaud. "We make online giving simple, whether through Blackbaud’s Standard Donation Forms or Optimized Donation Forms, both of which are proven to help increase gift size, eliminate transaction fees and expand the donor base."

The forms allow nonprofits to choose the fee coverage option that’s right for them ––Complete Cover, which provides free processing, or Donor Cover, which lets supporters cover their transaction fees. And due to native integration, managing transactions is easy. With Blackbaud CRM, the transactions are saved to an enhanced revenue batch for review prior to committing.

Optimized Donation Forms

Blackbaud Optimized Donation Forms reduce the number of decisions for both the organisation and its constituents, resulting in an optimal donor experience and an increase in click-to donation-conversions. Optimized Donation Forms are a great choice for campaigns that need a quick visual punch and that are focused on securing more donors. They are mobile-first and display seamlessly on a website without the need to create a new webpage, enabling payment directly within the form. Customisable with images and a mission statement, they let charitable organisations project consistent branding in a visually appealing, intuitive and engaging way. Additionally, these intelligent forms automatically adjust to increase higher-than-average gift amounts based on donor data analysis.

Standard Donation Forms

Blackbaud Standard Donation Forms are a great choice for specifically targeted campaigns where additional data collection is required. They allow organisations to personalise colours, text, and ask ladders for ultimate customisation and form extension. Standard Donation Forms also enable you to retain donors better by promoting Recurring Gift Upsell to encourage one-time donors to give monthly.

Early Success

US customers using the forms have already seen early success, reporting satisfaction with the ease of use, customisation and flexibility of the forms. Using the Optimized Donation Forms, Seed Savers Exchange saw a 10% increase in their conversion rate and a jump in average donation amount by 61% from the year prior.

Others appreciate the time-savings and ease of use. "The Optimized Donation Form literally cuts my entry time by more than half," said Tracey Zirneklis, advancement services manager, Porter-Gaud School. "Being able to see what’s coming in, edit the record, add campaigns or funds or appeals, being able to adjust what I want to do acknowledgement-wise—it is so much more streamlined."

Spencer Lassen, Senior Systems Consultant at Legacy Health, shared, "Integration of the donation forms into Blackbaud CRM has been seamless. This has been the easiest and fastest integration of a donation platform in my career. I am not a graphic designer, but the intuitive interface and tools have allowed me to easily set up exciting donation forms and email acknowledgments with a modern look and feel. It has been easy to roll out to our team allowing more staff to be able to set up donation forms, which is allowing us to be more responsive to the emergent fundraising needs of our organisation."

Blackbaud Donation Forms are currently available at no extra cost to Raiser’s Edge NXT users in the US, and Australia and New Zealand, and will be coming to Canada and the UK in 2025. They are also available at no extra cost to Blackbaud CRM users in the US, and Australia and New Zealand, and will be coming to Canada in 2025 as well. Additionally, Blackbaud Donation Forms are available at no extra cost to Altru users in the US. All users must process transactions with Blackbaud Merchant Services to take advantage of Blackbaud Donation Forms.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud’s essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud’s solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organisations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, Quartz’s list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com.au or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organisation; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud’s investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

