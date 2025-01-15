Treasure Chest: Stockland

Treasure Chest | 2:03 PM

FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts.

By Danielle Ecuyer

Whose Idea Is It?

Morgan Stanley

The subject:

Following the acquisition of Lendlease Communities in November last year, Morgan Stanley has upgraded the outlook and target price for diversified Australian property developer Stockland ((SGP)) in anticipation of better-than-expected residential development outcomes and longer-term strategic benefits from the combined portfolios.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 15-01-25

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Rudi’s View: All-Weather Portfolio In 2024

2:40 PM - Rudi's View
3
Treasure Chest: Stockland

2:03 PM - Treasure Chest
4
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Jan 15, 2025

10:09 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
The Overnight Report: Cautious Ahead Of US CPI

9:17 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Pro Medicus, A Global Software Super Star

Dec 19 2024 - Australia
2
Uranium Week: Outlook For 2025

Dec 17 2024 - Weekly Reports
3
Material Matters: Whitehaven, Evolution, Iluka, Santos & More

Dec 20 2024 - Commodities
4
Uranium Week: No Ho Ho Ho in U308 Spot Market

Dec 24 2024 - Weekly Reports
5
Diagnostic Imaging Radiates Opportunity

Dec 18 2024 - Small Caps
6
ESG Focus: Agriculture, Food & Sustainability

Dec 18 2024 - ESG Focus