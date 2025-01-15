Treasure Chest: Stockland

Treasure Chest | 2:03 PM
FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts.
By Danielle Ecuyer
Whose Idea Is It?
Morgan Stanley
The subject:
Following the acquisition of Lendlease Communities in November last year, Morgan Stanley has upgraded the outlook and target price for diversified Australian property developer Stockland ((SGP)) in anticipation of better-than-expected residential development outcomes and longer-term strategic benefits from the combined portfolios.
