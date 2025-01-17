In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 17-01-25

Weekly Reports | 10:32 AM
Broker Rating Changes (Post Thursday Last Week)
Downgrade
COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED ((CPU)) Downgrade to Neutral from Buy by Goldman Sachs.B/H/S: 0/0/0
Goldman Sachs notes Computershare has had a strong share price run as it benefitted from a supportive macro backdrop of higher yield expectations and strong USD.
The broker has marked to market valuations reflecting a stronger USD vs AUD and made small earnings changes.
As a result, the target price rises to $35.50. However, the rating is downgraded to Neutral from Buy based on share price gains.
Looking ahead to 1H25 results, the broker notes early FY25 trends have been strong and point to increased confidence in the company's FY25 guidance. But beyond FY25, the analyst is cautiously optimistic about the company's earnings growth prospects.
|Order
|Company
|New Rating
|Old Rating
|Broker
|Downgrade
|1
|COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|Neutral
|Buy
|Goldman Sachs
Price Target Changes (Post Thursday Last Week)
|Company
|Last Price
|Broker
|New Target
|Old Target
|Change
|29M
|29Metals
|$0.22
|Canaccord Genuity
|0.21
|0.35
|-40.00%
|AMP
|AMP
|$1.61
|Jarden
|1.45
|1.35
|7.41%
|ASX
|ASX
|$64.61
|Jarden
|62.55
|59.75
|4.69%
|CAR
|CAR Group
|$38.59
|Jarden
|35.50
|32.75
|8.40%
|CGF
|Challenger
|$6.09
|Goldman Sachs
|7.60
|7.82
|-2.81%
|Jarden
|7.70
|8.10
|-4.94%
|CPU
|Computershare
|$33.83
|Goldman Sachs
|35.50
|31.00
|14.52%
|DXB
|Dimerix
|$0.52
|Petra Capital
|1.37
|1.33
|3.01%
|HGO
|Hillgrove Resources
|$0.05
|Canaccord Genuity
|0.10
|0.10
|-5.00%
|HMC
|HMC Capital
|$9.38
|Goldman Sachs
|9.86
|8.94
|10.29%
|HUB
|Hub24
|$65.70
|Jarden
|50.85
|49.50
|2.73%
|IFL
|Insignia Financial
|$4.16
|Jarden
|4.20
|3.35
|25.37%
|INA
|Ingenia Communities
|$5.31
|Moelis
|4.14
|4.07
|1.72%
|MAC
|MAC Copper
|$17.01
|Canaccord Genuity
|21.25
|22.00
|-3.41%
|MFG
|Magellan Financial
|$11.06
|Goldman Sachs
|11.00
|10.10
|8.91%
|MLX
|Metals X
|$0.44
|Canaccord Genuity
|0.43
|0.48
|-10.42%
|NIC
|Nickel Industries
|$0.85
|Canaccord Genuity
|0.85
|1.00
|-15.00%
|NWL
|Netwealth Group
|$27.09
|Jarden
|21.10
|20.00
|5.50%
|PMV
|Premier Investments
|$27.98
|Goldman Sachs
|27.85
|32.20
|-13.51%
|PTM
|Platinum Asset Management
|$0.69
|Goldman Sachs
|0.75
|0.95
|-21.05%
|PWH
|PWR Holdings
|$7.84
|Goldman Sachs
|9.10
|11.50
|-20.87%
|QBE
|QBE Insurance
|$19.72
|Goldman Sachs
|22.50
|20.00
|12.50%
|WAF
|West African Resources
|$1.61
|Canaccord Genuity
|3.70
|3.60
|2.78%
More Highlights
