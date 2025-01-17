In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 17-01-25

Broker Rating Changes (Post Thursday Last Week)

Downgrade

COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED ((CPU)) Downgrade to Neutral from Buy by Goldman Sachs.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Goldman Sachs notes Computershare has had a strong share price run as it benefitted from a supportive macro backdrop of higher yield expectations and strong USD. 

The broker has marked to market valuations reflecting a stronger USD vs AUD and made small earnings changes.

As a result, the target price rises to $35.50. However, the rating is downgraded to Neutral from Buy based on share price gains.

Looking ahead to 1H25 results, the broker notes early FY25 trends have been strong and point to increased confidence in the company's FY25 guidance. But beyond FY25, the analyst is cautiously optimistic about the company's earnings growth prospects.

OrderCompanyNew RatingOld RatingBroker
Downgrade
1COMPUTERSHARE LIMITEDNeutralBuyGoldman Sachs

Price Target Changes (Post Thursday Last Week)

CompanyLast PriceBrokerNew TargetOld TargetChange
29M29Metals$0.22Canaccord Genuity0.210.35-40.00%
AMPAMP$1.61Jarden1.451.357.41%
ASXASX$64.61Jarden62.5559.754.69%
CARCAR Group$38.59Jarden35.5032.758.40%
CGFChallenger$6.09Goldman Sachs7.607.82-2.81%
Jarden7.708.10-4.94%
CPUComputershare$33.83Goldman Sachs35.5031.0014.52%
DXBDimerix$0.52Petra Capital1.371.333.01%
HGOHillgrove Resources$0.05Canaccord Genuity0.100.10-5.00%
HMCHMC Capital$9.38Goldman Sachs9.868.9410.29%
HUBHub24$65.70Jarden50.8549.502.73%
IFLInsignia Financial$4.16Jarden4.203.3525.37%
INAIngenia Communities$5.31Moelis4.144.071.72%
MACMAC Copper$17.01Canaccord Genuity21.2522.00-3.41%
MFGMagellan Financial$11.06Goldman Sachs11.0010.108.91%
MLXMetals X$0.44Canaccord Genuity0.430.48-10.42%
NICNickel Industries$0.85Canaccord Genuity0.851.00-15.00%
NWLNetwealth Group$27.09Jarden21.1020.005.50%
PMVPremier Investments$27.98Goldman Sachs27.8532.20-13.51%
PTMPlatinum Asset Management$0.69Goldman Sachs0.750.95-21.05%
PWHPWR Holdings$7.84Goldman Sachs9.1011.50-20.87%
QBEQBE Insurance$19.72Goldman Sachs22.5020.0012.50%
WAFWest African Resources$1.61Canaccord Genuity3.703.602.78%
CompanyLast PriceBrokerNew TargetOld TargetChange

More Highlights

