In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 17-01-25

Broker Rating Changes (Post Thursday Last Week)

Downgrade

COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED ((CPU)) Downgrade to Neutral from Buy by Goldman Sachs.B/H/S: 0/0/0

Goldman Sachs notes Computershare has had a strong share price run as it benefitted from a supportive macro backdrop of higher yield expectations and strong USD.

The broker has marked to market valuations reflecting a stronger USD vs AUD and made small earnings changes.

As a result, the target price rises to $35.50. However, the rating is downgraded to Neutral from Buy based on share price gains.

Looking ahead to 1H25 results, the broker notes early FY25 trends have been strong and point to increased confidence in the company's FY25 guidance. But beyond FY25, the analyst is cautiously optimistic about the company's earnings growth prospects.

Price Target Changes (Post Thursday Last Week)

Company Last Price Broker New Target Old Target Change 29M 29Metals $0.22 Canaccord Genuity 0.21 0.35 -40.00% AMP AMP $1.61 Jarden 1.45 1.35 7.41% ASX ASX $64.61 Jarden 62.55 59.75 4.69% CAR CAR Group $38.59 Jarden 35.50 32.75 8.40% CGF Challenger $6.09 Goldman Sachs 7.60 7.82 -2.81% Jarden 7.70 8.10 -4.94% CPU Computershare $33.83 Goldman Sachs 35.50 31.00 14.52% DXB Dimerix $0.52 Petra Capital 1.37 1.33 3.01% HGO Hillgrove Resources $0.05 Canaccord Genuity 0.10 0.10 -5.00% HMC HMC Capital $9.38 Goldman Sachs 9.86 8.94 10.29% HUB Hub24 $65.70 Jarden 50.85 49.50 2.73% IFL Insignia Financial $4.16 Jarden 4.20 3.35 25.37% INA Ingenia Communities $5.31 Moelis 4.14 4.07 1.72% MAC MAC Copper $17.01 Canaccord Genuity 21.25 22.00 -3.41% MFG Magellan Financial $11.06 Goldman Sachs 11.00 10.10 8.91% MLX Metals X $0.44 Canaccord Genuity 0.43 0.48 -10.42% NIC Nickel Industries $0.85 Canaccord Genuity 0.85 1.00 -15.00% NWL Netwealth Group $27.09 Jarden 21.10 20.00 5.50% PMV Premier Investments $27.98 Goldman Sachs 27.85 32.20 -13.51% PTM Platinum Asset Management $0.69 Goldman Sachs 0.75 0.95 -21.05% PWH PWR Holdings $7.84 Goldman Sachs 9.10 11.50 -20.87% QBE QBE Insurance $19.72 Goldman Sachs 22.50 20.00 12.50% WAF West African Resources $1.61 Canaccord Genuity 3.70 3.60 2.78% Company Last Price Broker New Target Old Target Change

