The Monday Report – 20 January 2025

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8317.00 + 28.00 0.34% S&P ASX 200 8310.40 – 16.60 – 0.20% S&P500 5996.66 + 59.32 1.00% Nasdaq Comp 19630.20 + 291.91 1.51% DJIA 43487.83 + 334.70 0.78% S&P500 VIX 15.97 – 0.63 – 3.80% US 10-year yield 4.61 + 0.00 0.07% USD Index 109.20 + 0.39 0.35% FTSE100 8505.22 + 113.32 1.35% DAX30 20903.39 + 248.00 1.20%

Good morning.

America is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr today while also awaiting the content of some 100 executive orders that reportedly will kick in now the 47th President has been inaugurated.

Also, the negotiated Gaza cease fire agreement commenced on Sunday and the first three hostages have been freed while TikTok went black in the USA only to restore service as Trump granted its owner three more months to find a buyer.

Trump has reportedly told advisors he wants to travel to China, having spoken over the phone with China’s Xi Jinping.

According to the New York Times, the incoming Trump administration intends to carry out post-inauguration immigration raids in Chicago next week.

US equities clocked off with more gains on Friday, led by Nvidia, Tesla and other Megacaps, to notch up their best performance since the November presidential election.

Reports that Intel might become a take-over target had that share price rallying by more than 9%.

The S&P500 climbed 1% on Friday, capping a 2.9% weekly gain. The Nasdaq100 rose 1.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.8%.

The US bond market has calmed noticeably, which no longer acts as an impediment for equities to rally higher.

The US dollar remains strong. WTI fell to US$77.9/bbl, while gold eased to US$2,703.3/oz.

AUD ended the week at 0.6193, up 0.75%, having been as high as 0.6247 at mid-week.

Looking at this week’s calendar, economists at NAB concluded It is an exceptionally quiet week in Australia with no data of note and nothing from the RBA.

SPI futures are suggesting a modestly positive start to the week for the ASX on Monday morning. The ASX200 is up circa 2% since the US election in November.

On the calendar today:

-Japan Dec machinery orders

-Japan Nov industrial production

-US Public Holiday

-Pantoro ((PNR)) quarterly update

-South32 ((S32)) 4Q 2024 Production

FNArena’s four-weekly calendar: https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2748.70 + 1.91 0.07% Silver (oz) 31.14 – 0.46 – 1.47% Copper (lb) 4.37 – 0.07 – 1.57% Aluminium (lb) 1.21 + 0.02 1.78% Nickel (lb) 7.13 + 0.09 1.35% Zinc (lb) 1.33 + 0.03 2.43% West Texas Crude 77.39 – 0.47 – 0.60% Brent Crude 80.79 – 0.49 – 0.60% Iron Ore (t) 101.21 + 0.72 0.72%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 17 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8310.40 0.20% 1.85% 1.85% 1.85%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS BBN Baby Bunting Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi BGL Bellevue Gold Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett BPT Beach Energy Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi CAR CAR Group Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett DRR Deterra Royalties Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett FMG Fortescue Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett GMD Genesis Minerals Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS GYG Guzman y Gomez Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS JIN Jumbo Interactive Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett LOV Lovisa Holdings Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley LTR Liontown Resources Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett MND Monadelphous Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie NAN Nanosonics Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi OML oOh!media Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie RMD ResMed Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett

