Treasure Chest: Generation Development

Treasure Chest | 11:41 AM
FNArena's Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts.
Whose Idea Is It?
Morgan Stanley
The subject:
Generation Development's ((GDG)) latest quarterly report underscored the company's momentum in the strategic growth area of tax-effective Investment Bonds with strong input from Lonsec. The company is considered well positioned to generate operating leverage with M&A options, assisted by underlying tailwinds from a retiring population.
