Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 31 January 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM
Our top ten news from 23 January 2025 to 30 January 2025 (ranked according to popularity).
1 – Rudi’s View: Feb Season’s Best Buys & Key Picks
Thursday 23 January 2025
Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments
2 – Hub24 Record Sparks Valuation Concerns
Thursday 23 January 2025
Wealth management platform Hub24 posted record net inflows in the December quarter, well ahead of forecasts, but an elevated valuation is under question
3 – Insurers To Pamper Shareholders With Buybacks
Friday 24 January 2025
Analysts anticipate buyback announcements during the February reporting season will help sustain ongoing share price gains for the big three general insurers on the ASX
4 – The Market In Numbers – 25 Jan 2025
Saturday 25 January 2025
Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements
5 – Uranium Week: Trump Weighs On Sentiment
Tuesday 28 January 2025
Tariff threats overhang the U308 spot market, while Paladin Energy delivers a strong quarter update
6 – DeepSeek & More AI Excitement For 2025
Tuesday 28 January 2025
The rapid pace of AI evolution continues, what’s new, and which sectors/stocks are in focus
7 – Chrysos Corp’s Road Paved With Gold
Friday 24 January 2025
Chrysos Corp’s proprietary assay technology is making in-roads into the global gold mining industry where a large addressable market awaits
8 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 24-01-25
Friday 24 January 2025
A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past
9 – Xero: The Pause That Refreshes
Thursday 23 January 2025
The Chartist suggests Xero shares are consolidating before resuming their uptrend
10 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 24 January 2025
Friday 24 January 2025
Our top ten news stories from 16 January 2025 to 23 January 2025