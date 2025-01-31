Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 31 January 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 23 January 2025 to 30 January 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Rudi’s View: Feb Season’s Best Buys & Key Picks

Thursday 23 January 2025

Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

2 – Hub24 Record Sparks Valuation Concerns

Thursday 23 January 2025

Wealth management platform Hub24 posted record net inflows in the December quarter, well ahead of forecasts, but an elevated valuation is under question

3 – Insurers To Pamper Shareholders With Buybacks

Friday 24 January 2025

Analysts anticipate buyback announcements during the February reporting season will help sustain ongoing share price gains for the big three general insurers on the ASX

4 – The Market In Numbers – 25 Jan 2025

Saturday 25 January 2025

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

5 – Uranium Week: Trump Weighs On Sentiment

Tuesday 28 January 2025

Tariff threats overhang the U308 spot market, while Paladin Energy delivers a strong quarter update

6 – DeepSeek & More AI Excitement For 2025

Tuesday 28 January 2025

The rapid pace of AI evolution continues, what’s new, and which sectors/stocks are in focus

7 – Chrysos Corp’s Road Paved With Gold

Friday 24 January 2025

Chrysos Corp’s proprietary assay technology is making in-roads into the global gold mining industry where a large addressable market awaits

8 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 24-01-25

Friday 24 January 2025

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

9 – Xero: The Pause That Refreshes

Thursday 23 January 2025

The Chartist suggests Xero shares are consolidating before resuming their uptrend

10 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 24 January 2025

Friday 24 January 2025

Our top ten news stories from 16 January 2025 to 23 January 2025

