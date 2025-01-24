Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 24 January 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 16 January 2025 to 23 January 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Convictions For 2025 Thursday 16 January 2025 Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

2 – ESG Focus: Challenges & Hurdles Await In 2025 Wednesday 22 January 2025 Politics and elections have the potential to upend near-term carbon abatement targets and ESG strategies, so what’s on the menu for 2025?

3 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 17-01-25 Friday 17 January 2025 A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

4 – Material Matters: Lithium’s Debate Continues Friday 17 January 2025 A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: lithium prices are at or near their low point and equity valuations are no longer overstretched

5 – Uranium Week: Trump Tariff Concerns Tuesday 21 January 2025 Traders stepped back from the U308 spot market awaiting President Trump’s inauguration, while the IEA details a bullish outlook for nuclear energy

6 – The Market In Numbers – 18 Jan 2025 Saturday 18 January 2025 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

7 – South32’s Update Fuels Analysts’ Optimism Tuesday 21 January 2025 Diversified miner South32 exceeded consensus production forecasts in the December quarter. Costs proved higher and prices lower than forecast

8 – Research To Download: Canyon Resources, GTN, Verbrec & More Monday 20 January 2025 Research reports on ASX-listed companies, to download in full

9 – The Trend Remains Pro Medicus’ Friend Thursday 16 January 2025 The Chartist reports shares in Pro Medicus are having a breather, with the uptrend likely to continue

10 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 17 January 2025 Friday 17 January 2025 Our top ten news stories from 09 January 2025 to 16 January 2025

