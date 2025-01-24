Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 24 January 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 16 January 2025 to 23 January 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Convictions For 2025

Thursday 16 January 2025

Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

2 – ESG Focus: Challenges & Hurdles Await In 2025

Wednesday 22 January 2025

Politics and elections have the potential to upend near-term carbon abatement targets and ESG strategies, so what’s on the menu for 2025?

3 – In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 17-01-25

Friday 17 January 2025

A summary of the highlights from Broker Call Extra updates throughout the week past

4 – Material Matters: Lithium’s Debate Continues

Friday 17 January 2025

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: lithium prices are at or near their low point and equity valuations are no longer overstretched

5 – Uranium Week: Trump Tariff Concerns

Tuesday 21 January 2025

Traders stepped back from the U308 spot market awaiting President Trump’s inauguration, while the IEA details a bullish outlook for nuclear energy 

6 – The Market In Numbers – 18 Jan 2025

Saturday 18 January 2025

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

7 – South32’s Update Fuels Analysts’ Optimism

Tuesday 21 January 2025

Diversified miner South32 exceeded consensus production forecasts in the December quarter. Costs proved higher and prices lower than forecast

8 – Research To Download: Canyon Resources, GTN, Verbrec & More

Monday 20 January 2025

Research reports on ASX-listed companies, to download in full

9 – The Trend Remains Pro Medicus’ Friend

Thursday 16 January 2025

The Chartist reports shares in Pro Medicus are having a breather, with the uptrend likely to continue

10 – Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 17 January 2025

Friday 17 January 2025

Our top ten news stories from 09 January 2025 to 16 January 2025

