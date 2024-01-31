Woodside Energy: Head And Shoulders

Technicals | 12:04 PM

The Chartist reports a small head-and-shoulders pattern should keep momentum positive in the short term for Woodside Energy shares.

BOTTOM LINE

30/1:
Daily Trend: Up
Weekly Trend: Down
Monthly Trend: Down
Support Levels: $28.50 / $19.15 / $16.80
Resistance Levels: $39.58-$43.74

Calendar Events:
Report Date: February 26 2024 (estimated)  Ex-Div Date: T.B.A

TECHNICAL DISCUSSION

Reasons to be cautiously optimistic:
→ There is still speculation regarding a merger with Santos.
→ The merger could create a scale that could compete with majors. It could also improve free cash flow.
→ 4Q production benefited from completed North West Shelf & Shenzi maintenance in the 3Q.
→ A bullish reversal pattern has triggered.

We’ve been concentrating on the weekly chart of Woodside Energy ((WDS)) but this evening I am going to move down to the daily. Before we do, we need to refresh our memories of what’s been happening on the prior.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 31-01-24

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Woodside Energy: Head And Shoulders

12:04 PM - Technicals
3
Spotlight On ASX-Listed Cannabis Companies

11:33 AM - Small Caps
4
ResMed Recovery Turns Into Hollywood Script

10:32 AM - Australia
5
The Overnight Report: Mixed Feelings

9:05 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Rudi’s View: Boss Energy, Mineral Resources, TPG Telecom, ResMed & WiseTech Global

Jan 15 2024 - Rudi's View
2
ResMed: The Recovery Has Begun

Jan 23 2024 - Technicals
3
ResMed Makes A Comeback

Jan 29 2024 - Australia
4
Uranium Week: Uranium Price Breaches US$100

Jan 16 2024 - Weekly Reports
5
Telix Highlights Presentations at Upcoming ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU 2024)

Jan 22 2024 - PR NewsWire
6
ResMed Recovery Turns Into Hollywood Script

10:32 AM - Australia