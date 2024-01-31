Woodside Energy: Head And Shoulders

Technicals | 12:04 PM

The Chartist reports a small head-and-shoulders pattern should keep momentum positive in the short term for Woodside Energy shares.

BOTTOM LINE

30/1:

Daily Trend: Up

Weekly Trend: Down

Monthly Trend: Down

Support Levels: $28.50 / $19.15 / $16.80

Resistance Levels: $39.58-$43.74

Calendar Events:

Report Date: February 26 2024 (estimated) Ex-Div Date: T.B.A

TECHNICAL DISCUSSION

Reasons to be cautiously optimistic:

→ There is still speculation regarding a merger with Santos.

→ The merger could create a scale that could compete with majors. It could also improve free cash flow.

→ 4Q production benefited from completed North West Shelf & Shenzi maintenance in the 3Q.

→ A bullish reversal pattern has triggered.

We’ve been concentrating on the weekly chart of Woodside Energy ((WDS)) but this evening I am going to move down to the daily. Before we do, we need to refresh our memories of what’s been happening on the prior.