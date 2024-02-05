The Monday Report – 05 February 2024

Daily Market Reports | 9:04 AM

Let’s Get High

The ASX200 opened up 58 points on Friday morning and just kept going, closing a pip under 7700 to mark a new all time high. Mind you, 93 points of the 111 point gain were required just to return to Wednesday’s close.

To say the market is a bit volatile at present would be an understatement. Despite the S&P500 jumping another 1% on Friday night, our futures were down -54 points on Saturday morning.

Strength on Wall Street overnight, featuring an ongoing fall in bond yields was behind the move, but so too was a big aftermarket move up from Meta, which was sure to fire up the Nasdaq on Friday night.

Our technology sector rose 3.1% on Friday.

But it wasn’t the best performer. Real estate rose 3.3% not because of local bond yields, which only fell a couple of points, but because Goodman Group ((GMG)) jumped 6.2% after Citi espoused the virtues of a new data centre campus in Tokyo Goodman is building. Growth in data centres also featured in Big Tech market updates in the US.

Thereafter, every sector rose by more than 1% in relatively uniform, market-wide fashion. Except for utilities.

Utilities fell -0.4% because AGL Energy ((AGL)) lost -4.3% to be the worst index performer on the day. Macquarie downgraded the stock to Neutral, citing an anticipated surge in summer electricity demand that has failed to happen.

Adding to the euphoria was the December producer price index, which fell -0.9% quarter on quarter to an annual rate of 1.8%. Good to see a lower quarterly, but annually, prices are still rising.

Euphoria does seemed to be the case on Friday. Traders were right to punt on the Meta impact, as that stock rose 20% on Friday night. But just what do Meta and the Australian stock market have in common?

Whether or not the weekend’s retaliatory strikes in the Middle East by the US of Friday night had futures traders worried, a fall of -54 or points or -0.7% when Wall Street was up strongly on Friday night suggests a belief Friday locally was a bit overdone.

We shall see.