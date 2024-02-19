The Monday Report – 19 February 2024

Daily Market Reports | 9:05 AM

By Greg Peel

Resourceful

The ASX200 shot up 76 points from the open on Friday on a combination of renewed positive sentiment over the week and a 0.5% gain on Wall Street. It then dipped and finally steadied through the afternoon to close up 52, -22 points shy of the all-time high.

There were fewer earnings reports on Friday than earlier in the week and thus less influence on the action on the day, although Inghams Group ((ING)) once again disappointed with its outlook and the stock fell -12.5%.

Consumer staples fell -0.4%. Sentiment surrounding the discretionary sector has nevertheless been positive, as brokers decide their earlier warnings about a weak consumer in 2024 are proving unfounded. That sector rose 0.8%.

The big winner was materials, not on earnings results and with China still closed. But signs from China’s New Year holiday are that travel has picked back up again as has consumer spending, indicating better signs for the Chinese economy.

It was announced on Friday the government has placed nickel on the critical minerals list, but it was lithium that stole the show. All top five index winners were lithium miners, and expanding into the ASX300 reveals a lot more at the top. Materials rose 1.5%.

Energy rose 1.0% on oil prices climbing ever higher. WTI is close to returning to US$80/bbl.

Healthcare closed flat, absorbing a -14.2% fall for Neuren Pharmaceuticals ((NEU)) after a short seller posted a damning report on the company’s US licensee.

Aside from a -0.2% fall for communication services, with Telstra ((TLS)) slipping again, all other sectors closed higher, despite the Aussie ten-year rising 6 points to 4.19%.

This included a 0.5% gain for real estate, but also 0.6% for financials. Stronger bank moves offset weaker insurance moves, with QBE Insurance ((QBE)) losing -1.7% and Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)) -3.8% after both reported earnings.

There is a suggestion the big premium increases of the last couple of years may have now peaked.

If Wall Street behaves itself this week we should be able to concentrate more specifically on the huge number of result releases due.

In the meantime the S&P500 fell -0.5% on Friday night but our futures were up 8 points on Saturday morning.