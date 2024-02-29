FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 29-02-2024

Australia | 2:49 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((4DX)) - 4DMedical
- ((APM)) - APM Human Services International
- ((AMI)) - Aurelia Metals
- ((ACL)) - Australian Clinical Labs
- ((AVG)) - Australian Vintage
- ((AVD)) - Avada Group
- ((BTH)) - Bigtincan Holdings
- ((BBT)) - BlueBet Holdings
- ((BOE)) - Boss Energy
- ((CYC)) - Cyclopharm
- ((DRO)) - DroneShield
- ((DSE)) - Dropsuite
- ((EPY)) - EarlyPay
- ((EBR)) - EBR Systems
- ((FLT)) - Flight Centre Travel
- ((FDV)) - Frontier Digital Ventures
- ((KLS)) - Kelsian Group
- ((KSL)) - Kina Securities
- ((LNW)) - Light & Wonder
- ((MEZ)) - Meridian Energy
- ((MX1)) - Micro-X
- ((MAP)) - Microba Life Sciences
- ((MME)) - MoneyMe
- ((MTO)) - Motorcycle Holdings
- ((NOL)) - NobleOak Life
- ((PPT)) - Perpetual
- ((PBP)) - Probiotec
- ((RMY)) - RMA Global
- ((SPK)) - Spark New Zealand
- ((SDF)) - Steadfast Group
- ((STX)) - Strike Energy
- ((VGL)) - Vista International
- ((WOR)) - Worley
