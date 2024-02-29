FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 29-02-2024

Australia | 2:49 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((4DX)) - 4DMedical
  • ((APM)) - APM Human Services International
  • ((AMI)) - Aurelia Metals
  • ((ACL)) - Australian Clinical Labs
  • ((AVG)) - Australian Vintage
  • ((AVD)) - Avada Group
  • ((BTH)) - Bigtincan Holdings
  • ((BBT)) - BlueBet Holdings
  • ((BOE)) - Boss Energy
  • ((CYC)) - Cyclopharm
  • ((DRO)) - DroneShield
  • ((DSE)) - Dropsuite
  • ((EPY)) - EarlyPay
  • ((EBR)) - EBR Systems
  • ((FLT)) - Flight Centre Travel
  • ((FDV)) - Frontier Digital Ventures
  • ((KLS)) - Kelsian Group
  • ((KSL)) - Kina Securities
  • ((LNW)) - Light & Wonder
  • ((MEZ)) - Meridian Energy
  • ((MX1)) - Micro-X
  • ((MAP)) - Microba Life Sciences
  • ((MME)) - MoneyMe
  • ((MTO)) - Motorcycle Holdings
  • ((NOL)) - NobleOak Life
  • ((PPT)) - Perpetual
  • ((PBP)) - Probiotec
  • ((RMY)) - RMA Global
  • ((SPK)) - Spark New Zealand
  • ((SDF)) - Steadfast Group
  • ((STX)) - Strike Energy
  • ((VGL)) - Vista International
  • ((WOR)) - Worley

