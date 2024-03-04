Research To Download: Bell Financial, Cash Converters, EML Payments, Freelancer, & More!

FYI | Mar 04 2024

Research reports on ASX-listed companies, to download in full.

-Actinogen Medical ((ACW)) by Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=17DBBDB4-E20C-03AC-A84AF5C456D084E9

-Amaero International ((3DA)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=183BF86B-C40C-38C5-1FC0C37F10676BF0

-AFT Pharmaceuticals ((AFP)) by Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=17E8F9F4-D8DC-CE45-0E5F8ECB3B51B9F4

-Bell Financial ((BFG)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=1858774A-DD79-D5FA-BF19FFFD5102F458

-Carly Holdings ((CL8)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=18AF03CF-0D91-44E0-E5FB50680541EEED

-Cash Converters ((CCV)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=1867558A-BB91-0932-101E4C4CA0F84C19

Another update: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=18720E09-99CE-7E51-32D7760F14D56386

-EML Payments ((EML)) by Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=17F34502-E68D-2C5D-F1D081FAA94A71BC

-Empire Energy Group ((EEG)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=18BFE7D6-F2BF-BFAB-F05A57C37742E332

-Freelancer ((FLN)) by Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=1802653E-D45A-65D1-015E6D4B5C13BCE2

-Globe Metals & Mining ((GBE)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=18DAB203-DB7F-2295-5757E8295DE995C8

-Kinatico ((KYP)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=18EB6049-F938-A40C-CA2BA5195D361D4E

Another update: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=18FA6F8A-AD59-5A5D-CDE6D23DB4BEDC41

-Millennial Services ((MIL)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=19076DA1-0CE0-C207-8161A54AFA855B50

Another update: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=19168290-E77F-B2ED-67CC70ECE37CB764

-Pointerra ((3DP)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=18489FF1-C69D-1FA2-B4A171D60B8A5A2B

-Pureprofile ((PPL)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=1923285C-D3CD-A9BE-5BFEF8064E508F27

Another update: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=192FEEFF-0CBB-558D-8989CCF7AB7E5C45

-Qantm ((QIP)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=193817DF-FF70-8633-4F7A6022BCC1DE75

Another update: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=19469FC3-9221-D065-FE4EBA0AD160AE92

-Recce Pharmaceuticals ((RCE)) by Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=1811E788-A627-AA1C-13E269BE37792368

-Rent.com.au ((RNT)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=1950FE95-0D23-741B-D1DDA6D3507E1AE8

Another update: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=195F4923-B52E-4F2B-AE75BCE4929BEEDC

And another update: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=19682C21-C8B2-8C81-CDB1FBAF63A53781

-State Gas ((GAS)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=18CD582D-E8A7-3B31-B7F2DB3CD2D0D7A2

-Vection Technologies ((VR1)) by Edison Research: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=181D24DB-EC00-11C9-97B65574295BB344

-Wrkr ((WRK)) by Research as a Service (RaaS): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=197192D8-FB90-9E15-09C14CB1E50E3466

-Monthly update on Listed Managed Investments (LMIs) by Independent Investment Research (IIR): https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/download-article/?n=182846E2-D086-0A97-BBE88B502F62C587

