The Overnight Report: The Nervous Wait

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7963.00 + 11.00 0.14% S&P ASX 200 7982.40 + 31.90 0.40% S&P500 5503.41 – 16.66 – 0.30% Nasdaq Comp 17127.66 + 43.36 0.25% DJIA 40755.75 – 219.22 – 0.54% S&P500 VIX 19.90 – 1.42 – 6.66% US 10-year yield 3.73 – 0.04 – 0.98% USD Index 101.06 – 0.23 – 0.23% FTSE100 8241.71 – 27.89 – 0.34% DAX30 18576.50 – 15.35 – 0.08%

By Chris Weston, Head of Research, Pepperstone

Good morning.

We close out of US trade and roll into Asia with positioning and risk firmly front of mind. Traders will use the time in front of the screens to review, massage and manage positioning and exposures according to their subjective scenarios around the many outcomes, and the possible cross-market volatility that can kick up. As well as the implications the jobs data can offer in evolving sentiment towards the US economy and Fed policy.

Setting the platform On the data side, we saw that the US ADP private payrolls survey was weaker-than-expected at 99k, although this was then offset by a modestly lower weekly jobless claims (at 227k) and a robust ISM Services print (at 51.5 vs 51.4 expected). The various US data points did influence market pricing, and an overview of the intraday tape highlights some whippy rides in US Treasuries, indices, crude, and the USD.

The wash-up of the moves in equity is that the S&P500 closed -0.3% lower, with the NAS100 unchanged, while the DJ30 and Russell 2k cash markets closed -0.5% and -0.6% respectively. Cash volumes were below average, but not terrible, but looking across the S&P500 sectors we see participation was lacking, with 76% of S&P500 companies closing lower on the day. The MAG7 plays put in the index points and supported the broader indices, with notable gains in Tesla and Amazon, while Nvidia closed +0.9%.

US Treasuries have seen a small net change lower in yield, with some outperformance in the US 10yr (-3bp to 3.72%).

Gold has benefited from the USD flows and US 10-year real rates moving lower on the day and we see the yellow metal looking to revisit the recent range highs of US$2530/oz. The fact we’ve also seen no new significant demand for the JPY is possibly a bullish factor for gold players to consider – if we are moving to a world where the US labour market is an increasing source of concern, then we can think of gold as a currency, and in a world where most G10 central banks are easing, what currency do you really want to own with any conviction the JPY or gold?

Staying in the commodity space, we see a better feel to copper (+1.5%), Nat Gas (+5.5%) and iron ore futures (SGX +1.5%) crude tried to rally but gave up into US$70.82/bbl and closed flat on the day.

Turning to the Asia open, our opening calls suggest a flat opening for the ASX200. There is limited event risk to concern through Asia today, so again the session will be defined by further pre-positioning ahead of US payrolls. If the market is left with any ambiguity as to how the non-farm payrolls and unemployment rate read through to potential Fed policy changes, consider that Fed gov Waller speaks shortly after (01:00 AEST) the data drops – so he’ll give traders some initial steer as to whether the non-farm payrolls print pushes the Fed closer to a -25bp or -50bp cut.

The good news is that next week we all become political risk managers, where the news flow on the US Election beefs up and markets may become more sensitive to headlines from the live debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Betting markets now have Trump holding an edge in November, but obviously that will be put to review through the performance of the debates and could shift through the week.

On the calendar today:

-Japan 2Q GDP

-China Aug CPI/PPI

-CSL ((CSL)) ex-div 220c

-Hub24 ((HUB)) ex-div 19.50c (100%)

-Objective Corp ((OCL)) ex-div 9c

Corporate news in Australia:

-Cettire ((CTT)) is putting together a defence team consisting of Arnold Bloch Leibler, Hamilton Locke and Highbury Partnership

-The Australian reports Macquarie Group ((MQG)) may rake in $1.3bn in performance fees from the AirTrunk sale

-Apollo Global Management has halved its stake in Challenger ((CGF))

-Optus and TPG Telecom ((TPG)) have received regulatory approval to proceed with their regional network and spectrum sharing agreements, while keeping separate networks in metropolitan areas

-Atlas Arteria’s ((ALX)) bid to raise tolls on the Dulles Greenway was rejected by regulators

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2546.90 + 20.30 0.80% Silver (oz) 29.17 + 0.55 1.92% Copper (lb) 4.14 + 0.05 1.28% Aluminium (lb) 1.07 – 0.01 – 0.80% Nickel (lb) 7.24 – 0.04 – 0.57% Zinc (lb) 1.23 – 0.03 – 2.61% West Texas Crude 69.33 + 0.10 0.14% Brent Crude 72.83 + 0.54 0.75% Iron Ore (t) 91.30 – 1.63 – 1.75%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 05 Sep 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Sep) Quarter To Date (Jul-Sep) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 7982.40 -1.35% -1.35% 2.77% 5.16%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ALC Alcidion Group Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter ALL Aristocrat Leisure Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett BGL Bellevue Gold Upgrade to Hold from Sell Ord Minnett DDR Dicker Data Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS EMR Emerald Resources Downgrade to Sell from Hold Ord Minnett FPH Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie GNC GrainCorp Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans GPT GPT Group Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley IGO IGO Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS LTR Liontown Resources Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS MIN Mineral Resources Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans NWH NRW Holdings Initiation of Coverage with Add Morgans RHC Ramsay Health Care Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans WDS Woodside Energy Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi XRO Xero Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett

