The Overnight Report: The Risk Of Escalation

Daily Market Reports | 8:40 AM

This story features BOWEN COKING COAL LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: BCB

US stocks churned on Thursday as traders weighed the prospect of escalating conflict in the Middle East against positive economic data.

Crude oil prices surged as the market braced for the possibility that Israel’s retaliation against Iran for its recent missile barrage will include strikes on the country’s oil infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the public debate about what China can/will do/is prepared to do in order to stimulate its moribund economy rages on.

The S&P 500 fell -0.2% and Nasdaq100 ended the day marginally lower after a choppy trading session.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8216.00 – 26.00 – 0.32% S&P ASX 200 8205.20 + 7.00 0.09% S&P500 5699.94 – 9.60 – 0.17% Nasdaq Comp 17918.47 – 6.65 – 0.04% DJIA 42011.59 – 184.93 – 0.44% S&P500 VIX 20.49 + 1.59 8.41% US 10-year yield 3.85 + 0.07 1.72% USD Index 101.98 + 0.35 0.34% FTSE100 8282.52 – 8.34 – 0.10% DAX30 19015.41 – 149.34 – 0.78%

By Chris Weston, Head of Research, Pepperstone

Good morning.

Markets increase the prospect of Israel targeting Iranian oil supplies, with the Pentagon detailing they are closely reviewing what a potential counterattack could look like, and whether they would support it.

The market is on high alert for headlines surrounding conflict developments, and this will have big implications on today’s trading session, with traders seeing a real risk that news breaks through trade today and if that doesn’t play out, then we contend with news emerging through the weekend, which of course, throws up the possibility of gapping risk for the Monday re-open.

Oil strategists have attempted to model the potential impact that an attack on Iranian oil infrastructure and storage facilities could have on Iran’s exports and how that could impact OPEC-plus spare capacity.

This is obviously not a simple exercise, but we understand that Iran produces around 3.4m b/d, exporting around half of that daily production, notably to Asia.

The extent of any counter from Israel will determine the potential temporary disruption to Iranian exports, but the potential impact would presumably be less than 500k b/d in lost output, and given we’ve seen crude gain 5.4% on the day, one could argue that the oil markets have now discounted some degree of lost production.

Semantics are at play though, and while punchy calls of US$200 crude have been made from some circles, and in the options space, there’s been big demand for December US$85 and US$100 Brent call options, an open mind will always serve a trader well, as the crude market has been known to have moves that challenge conventional wisdom.

Near-term, few would want to be short crude, and to a lesser extent gold, headed into the weekend and one also considers if that same thought process will apply to equity and risk FX.

The US nonfarm payrolls will largely dictate sentiment on the floors in the session ahead, but as we tail off into the session close, and if we haven’t seen new news emerge today on the geopolitical front, traders will need to go into risk management mode and consider hedging out potential gapping risk.

A punchy rally in the crude aside, we haven’t seen any real worries in US equity markets, and while 78% of S&P500 companies closed lower on the day, at an index level, the S&P500 closed just -0.2% lower, tracking a tight 41-point range on the day.

Energy equity names have worked well, which won’t surprise given the flows in crude, and tech has held in well and comm services have added points.

Geopolitics aside, a solid US ISM services report (the headline print came in at 54.9) is supportive of equity risk, as it reinforces the US soft landing thesis, but with US Treasury yields rising 5 to 6bp across the curve, there hasn’t been too much concern expressed at an index level on the lift in Treasury yields either.

There has been a propensity to hedge out equity risk, with the VIX index rising above 20%, with greater demand for S&P500 put volatility relative to call vol.

Gold has also held in well, with traders torn between holding gold as a geopolitical hedge, while facing the negative force of a 7bp lift in US real rates and a stronger USD these conflicting cross-currents resulting in the yellow metal continuing to consolidate in a US$2685 to US$2624 range, and while some may run long gold positions into the weekend, the near-term kicker will be todays US NFP report.

Trading the US NFP report is never an easy proposition, as we need to contend with the number of jobs seen in the BLS Establishment survey, the unemployment rate (set off the BLS Household survey), average hourly earnings and revisions to the prior NFP reports.

Turning to the Asia open, our calls suggest equity sets off on a negative footing.

With little in the way of economic data to trouble traders and investors today, it is a day to manage geopolitical headline risk and further consider exposures over today’s US NFP report.

On the calendar today:

-China Public Holiday

-US Sep non farm payrolls, unemployment

-Bowen Coking Coal ((BCB)) Extraordinary meeting

FNArena’s four-weekly calendar: https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Corporate news in Australia:

-Origin Energy ((ORG)) halts hydrogen projects, including Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub, due to uncertainties and costs

-HMC Capital ((HMC)) is acquiring Global Switch Australia for -$2bn, anchoring a $1bn real estate listing planned for this year

-According to The Australian, Rio Tinto ((RIO)) is romoured to soon announce its first major lithium acquisition

-Resimac ((RMC)) acquires Westpac’s ((WBC)) auto loan portfolio

-Woodside Energy ((WDS)) is receiving multiple offers for its Driftwood LNG project

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2675.90 – 4.20 – 0.16% Silver (oz) 32.29 + 0.18 0.56% Copper (lb) 4.55 – 0.12 – 2.58% Aluminium (lb) 1.19 – 0.02 – 1.64% Nickel (lb) 8.02 – 0.18 – 2.17% Zinc (lb) 1.40 – 0.04 – 2.44% West Texas Crude 73.69 + 2.69 3.79% Brent Crude 77.64 + 2.98 3.99% Iron Ore (t) 108.31 – 0.98 – 0.90%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 03 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8205.20 -0.09% -0.78% -0.78% 8.09%

For more detail go to FNArena’s Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author’s and not by association FNArena’s – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms