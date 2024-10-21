The Monday Report – 21 October 2024

Daily Market Reports | 8:24 AM

SPI futures on the S&P/ASX 200 are up 0.5%, inching the benchmark back up towards its all-time record high following a retreat on Friday.

On Friday, the S&P500 notched its 47th all-time high buoyed by robust US earnings. Year to date, that index is up some 24%.

The local ASX200 ex-dividends has gained in excess of 9% thus far to date, with October adding 0.16% thus far.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8365.00 + 44.00 0.53% S&P ASX 200 8283.20 – 72.70 – 0.87% S&P500 5864.67 + 23.20 0.40% Nasdaq Comp 18489.55 + 115.94 0.63% DJIA 43275.91 + 36.86 0.09% S&P500 VIX 18.03 – 1.08 – 5.65% US 10-year yield 4.07 – 0.02 – 0.56% USD Index 103.31 – 0.30 – 0.28% FTSE100 8358.25 – 26.88 – 0.32% DAX30 19657.37 + 73.98 0.38%

By Chris Weston, Head of Research, Pepperstone

Good morning.

The event risk calendar errs on the lighter side this week, which could result in a greater focus on the increasing slew of company earnings, as well as US election risk, potentially resulting in changes in cross-asset implied volatility and a rising cost to hedge against movement in the USD pairs and portfolio risk.

US, UK, and EU corporate earnings increase in frequency, with 19% of the S&P500 market cap set to report, and this could offer tactical traders the opportunity to capture the volatility that earnings and company guidance offer.

On the economic data side, we see a raft of tier 2 (typically less impactful) releases in the US, although the Fed’s Beige Book may get some increased airtime given the Fed recently emphasised that they have upweighted this input in their thought process.

PMIs in the Eurozone, UK, and US may get some attention and most-so in Europe, where after the move down to EURUSD to 1.0811, the risk is we see a more pronounced rally on better data, than a further decline on a miss.

The Bank of Canada should cut rates by -50bp to 3.75%, although this upscaled cut is largely priced, and the reaction in the CAD should therefore come from the level of appetite for another -50bp cut in the following meeting in December.

The PBoC should cut the 1 & 5-year Prime Rate by -20bp respectively, although how influential further easing proves to be in China/HK equity and the CNH is up for debate, as market participants may be feeling a sense of policy easing fatigue.

While in central bank land chatter, through the week we hear from 10 Fed speakers, 4 BoE speakers (including Gov Bailey x3), 15 ECB speakers, RBNZ Gov Orr (24 Oct 00:00 AEDT), and RBA Deputy Governor Hauser.

Given the limited tier 1 US economic data this week, the risk is that the US election and US company earnings get increased focus.

Both Gold and silver closed on their respective highs on Friday, highlighting the strength in the move as the sellers simply stood aside.

In the ETF space, we can observe huge volume in both the GLD and SLV ETFs on Friday’s close.

Equity risk Sensing a change in the risk v reward trade-off

Turning to equity risk, for the past two weeks I have gone into the new week suggesting that those positioned long of various equity indices would be feeling good about life.

I’m not sure much has really changed, with the Fed likely to cut by -25bp in November, but US data are still highly supportive of risk-taking, and company earnings look solid.

However, with the market likely to look more closely at US election expressions this week, if traders choose to increase hedges around Trump tariff risk, a push above 20% in the VIX index would indicate markets are growing increasingly nervous about the negative effects tariffs could have on US company margins, where a one-off rise in the price level could weigh on real consumption and impact US GDP estimates.

It feels like the risk vs reward trade-off for initiating new longs in the S&P500 and NAS100 is shifting, and the same can be said for the ASX200, NKY225 and EU equity indices.

However, an open mind and an intent to react dynamically to the ensuing price action and the underlying flows will serve traders well.

A break and hold above 5927 in S&P500 futures and above 20,680 in NAS100 futures would keep the bullish momentum in check and negate any concerns of market players looking to de-risk into the election at least for the week ahead.

On the calendar today:

-Fireside Chat RBA Deputy Gov

-Amotiv ((AOV)) AGM

-Charter Hall Long WALE REIT ((CLW)) AGM

-Charter Hall Social Infrastructure REIT ((CQE)) AGM

-Nick Scali ((NCK)) AGM

-South32 ((S32)) Qtrly update

-Stockland ((SGP)) AGM & Qtrly update

-Worley ((WOR)) AGM

Corporate news in Australia:

-The scandal around WiseTech Global ((WTC)) CEO Richard White’s alleged inappropriate/predatory behaviour towards single women continues to build

-Mineral Resources’ ((MIN)) Chris Ellison admits offshore tax evasion scheme after self-reporting millions to ATO for lenient penalty

-Bloomberg reports Asia gears up for its biggest IPO wave since 2022, possibly raising US$8.3bn across 20 listings as markets prepare for the US election

-Telix Pharmaceuticals ((TLX)) files to list on Nasdaq

-Cuscal sets IPO pricing at $2.50 per share to raise $338m, valuing the company at $479.1m

-BHP Group ((BHP)) and Vale are a step closer to finalizing a deal with Brazilian authorities to provide a multibillion dollar settlement for one of the country’s worst mining disasters

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2736.40 + 28.05 1.04% Silver (oz) 33.93 + 2.06 6.45% Copper (lb) 4.39 + 0.06 1.40% Aluminium (lb) 1.18 + 0.02 2.14% Nickel (lb) 7.64 – 0.02 – 0.31% Zinc (lb) 1.39 + 0.02 1.38% West Texas Crude 68.84 – 1.91 – 2.70% Brent Crude 73.06 – 1.46 – 1.96% Iron Ore (t) 105.37 + 0.01 0.01%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 18 Oct 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Oct) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8283.20 0.84% 0.16% 0.16% 9.12%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS A11 Atlantic Lithium Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie AMP AMP Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett APX Appen Upgrade to Accumulate from Lighten Ord Minnett BBN Baby Bunting Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett BOQ Bank of Queensland Downgrade to Sell from Lighten Ord Minnett CXO Core Lithium Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie EVN Evolution Mining Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett GL1 Global Lithium Resources Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie GMD Genesis Minerals Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett HUB Hub24 Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett LTR Liontown Resources Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie LYC Lynas Rare Earths Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter PLL Piedmont Lithium Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie PPT Perpetual Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi RIO Rio Tinto Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie

