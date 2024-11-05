Fortescue Looks Poised

Technicals | 10:41 AM

By Michael Gable 

The next few days are full of distractions as the RBA meets today and, of course, we have the US election overnight where results should be coming in live during Wednesday's trading session here in Australia.

It is anyone's guess as to what the market will do in the next few days.

Today we offer a technical view on shares in Fortescue ((FMG)).

After bouncing strongly in September, FMG then faced some selling pressure, but we can now see that it has held up very well in the past few weeks.

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
October In Review: Five-Month Share Rally Ends

2:35 PM - Australia
2
Uranium Week: Spot Price Fades Into Month’s End

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Fortescue Looks Poised

10:41 AM - Technicals
4
Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 05-Nov-2024

10:30 AM - Weekly Reports
5
What Went Wrong With Newmont?

10:01 AM - Australia

Most Popular

1
Are SmartPay & Tyro Private Equity Targets?

Oct 23 2024 - Small Caps
2
ARB Corp Investing For US Growth

Oct 21 2024 - Australia
3
Australian Banks: When The End Of The Trend?

Oct 07 2024 - Feature Stories
4
Uranium Week: Shorts Versus Growing Demand

Oct 08 2024 - Weekly Reports
5
Rudi’s View: Australia’s Most Highly Recommended Stocks

Oct 23 2024 - Rudi's View
6
Guzman y Gomez Defying Consumer Squeeze

Oct 15 2024 - Small Caps