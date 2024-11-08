Next Week At A Glance – 11-15 Nov 2024

Weekly Reports | 12:12 PM

The week that was in Australian Finance:

-The biggest event this year so far, the US Presidential election, passed without social unrest and delivered President-Elect Donald Trump a record win on many historical metrics, including a clean sweep of the House and Senate.

-US markets surged to new record highs, and bitcoin was swept up in the ride following suggestions made prior of the cryptocurrency becoming part of Federal Bank reserves.

-The ASX200 caught the bullish frenzy following the election before dropping on Thursday over tariff war concerns, then rallying on expectations China will increase stimulus to counter Trump tariffs.

-The Australian dollar was not immune to volatility as markets grappled with 2025 US tariffs, tax cuts, higher GDP growth versus higher inflation, against a level-headed Fed Chairman Powell who delivered another -25bps rate cut.

-The RBA stayed on hold, as expected, and fewer crowds attended the Melbourne Cup. Money markets have delayed the RBA’s first anticipated rate cut from May to July next year.

-The ASX200 put in a strong performance for the week, buoyed by positive US sentiment, despite the downbeat outlook for domestic earnings and rising concerns about how the Australian economy will be impacted by a Trump administration with unfettered power for two years until the next elections.

-Information Technology was the standout sector, rallying over 5%, followed by Industrials up 4%, and Financials rallying 3%, although ANZ Bank and NAB results were somewhat unremarkable, as was Westpac’s.

-Gold and oil prices were weaker, but speculation of an Israeli attack on Iran has started to circulate now the US election is over.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-MinRes ((MIN)) paid 70% above market rates to rent properties owned by CEO Chris Ellison, according to independent valuations

-Kelsian Group ((KLS)) has secured a five-year extension for NT ferry services

-Rio Tinto ((RIO)) is eyeing a new deal in Mongolia (more copper)

-Data centre owner NextDC ((NXT)) has inked a loan of $2.9bn to refinance debt from a group of banks including CommBank, HSBC, NAB and RBC

-Domino’s Pizza ((DMP)) CEO Don Meij will retire after 22 years leading the pizza business

-Spartan Resources ((SPR)) sells two gold projects to Benz Mining ((BNZ)) for $15.6m

-Santos ((STO)) finalises sale of 2.6% PNG LNG stake to Kumul Petroleum

-Retail Food Group ((RFG)) acquires Cibo Espresso for -$2.7m

-Suncorp Group ((SUN)) has reaffirmed its underlying insurance trading ratio guidance for FY25 towards the top of the 10-12% range

-The AFR reports Australian firms, including Macquarie Group ((MQG)), are exploring investment opportunities in Japan as the country opens up to foreign capital, despite challenges in market entry

-CDC Data Centres is seeking capital partners with bids due by Christmas

-Neuren Pharmaceuticals ((NEU)) will get a third of the proceeds from selling an FDA priority review voucher awarded after its rare pediatric drug, Daybue, was approved

-Steadfast Group ((SDF)) is acquiring HW Wood and HWI France for -GBP23.5m

-Mayne Pharma ((MAY)) is considering delisting from the ASX

Next week at a glance

