The Overnight Report: ANZ Result Disappoints

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8327.00 + 87.00 1.06% S&P ASX 200 8226.30 + 26.80 0.33% S&P500 5973.10 + 44.06 0.74% Nasdaq Comp 19269.46 + 285.99 1.51% DJIA 43729.34 – 0.59 – 0.00% S&P500 VIX 15.20 – 1.07 – 6.58% US 10-year yield 4.34 – 0.09 – 1.92% USD Index 104.24 – 0.77 – 0.74% FTSE100 8140.74 – 25.94 – 0.32% DAX30 19362.52 + 323.21 1.70%

Good morning.

The Fed delivered the broadly anticipated -25bp rate cut, but uncertainty is now creeping in about the path forward for US inflation and thus about future rate cuts.

UST yields were lower, as some of the post-election moves unwound. The yield on the US 10y note fell -6.7bp to 4.37%.

The Bank of England also cut rates by -25bp overnight, taking the bank rate to 4.75%.

All major US indices closed higher, with the Nasdaq100 outperforming with a 1.5% gain.

Locally, ANZ Bank’s ((ANZ)) FY24 release revealed a performance that didn’t quite meet market expectations, unlike National Australia Bank yesterday.

News Corp’s ((NWS)) quarterly update did surprise positively, even though REA Group’s ((REA)) failed acquisition attempt in the UK led to higher costs, while Block’s ((SQ2)) update proved largely in line.

With early elections looking likely in Germany, the Euro Stoxx 50 closed up 1.1%, while the FTSE100 closed down -0.3%.

WTI futures rose 0.3% to trade at USD72.2/bbl. Gold lifted 1.4% to USD2,691.2/oz.

ANZ Bank:

Metals rebounded from the sharp selloff in the immediate aftermath of the US election. Such volatility is likely to continue until there is more clarity around Trump’s economic policies.

That includes tariffs on imports from most trading partners.

The rebound was supported by trade data that showed recent stimulus measures and expanding manufacturing activity kept China’s commodity imports robust for October.

Refined copper imports rose to 500kt, as some smelting plants remained closed for maintenance.

Concentrate imports saw a marginal increase from last year. Iron ore imports continued to surprise with volumes staying above 100mt.

This is despite weaker profitability and contracting steel production.

Crude oil rose as the market digested the competing narratives around Trump’s potential impact on the oil market.

The prospect of higher production is a focus of concern. That could also be exacerbated by weaker demand, should tariffs crimp China’s economy.

However, there are also expectations that a Trump administration might renew a clampdown on Iran via further sanctions. This comes amid an uncertain outlook in 2025.

Highlighting this, top oil trader, Vitol Group’s, CEO Russell Hardy said that while the market looks slightly bearish next year, it’s too early to be certain that it will be oversupplied.

Trade data from China didn’t help sentiment. Crude oil imports remained subdued, down by -3.4% year-to-date.

Unattractive refining margins led to further cuts in refinery run rates, resulting in further falls in crude throughput to 14.5mb/d.

With a rise in EV’s share to above 50% of total car sales and switching of fuel from diesel to gas for heavy vehicles, oil demand remained muted.

That said, a further fall in prices could see imports picking up to fill storage facilities.

On the calendar today:

-China BoP & CA balance

Corporate news in Australia:

-Steadfast Group ((SDF)) is acquiring HW Wood and HWI France for -GBP23.5m

-Mayne Pharma ((MAY)) is considering delisting from the ASX

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2712.20 + 43.00 1.61% Silver (oz) 32.07 + 0.77 2.47% Copper (lb) 4.44 + 0.20 4.71% Aluminium (lb) 1.22 + 0.04 3.63% Nickel (lb) 7.47 + 0.18 2.48% Zinc (lb) 1.38 + 0.04 3.30% West Texas Crude 71.98 + 0.10 0.14% Brent Crude 75.36 + 0.16 0.21% Iron Ore (t) 104.01 0.00 0.00%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 07 Nov 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Nov) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8226.30 1.32% 0.81% -0.53% 8.37%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AD8 Audinate Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie DHG Domain Holdings Australia Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi LYC Lynas Rare Earths Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie RDX Redox Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett SBM St. Barbara Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie

