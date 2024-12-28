Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 27 December 2024

Weekly Reports | 12:26 PM

Our top ten news from 19 December 2024 to 26 December 2024 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Pro Medicus, A Global Software Super Star

Thursday 19 December 2024

Pro Medicus’ growth story is far from over. How should investors deal with the valuation challenge of one of Australia’s premium growth companies?

2 – Material Matters: Whitehaven, Evolution, Iluka, Santos & More

Friday 20 December 2024

A glance through the latest expert views and predictions about commodities: iron ore; coal; base metals; critical minerals; gold; LNG

3 – Rudi’s View: Banks, WiseTech, Redox & Integral Diagnostics

Thursday 19 December 2024

Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

4 – Rudi’s View: Final Best Buys & Conviction Ideas

Monday 23 December 2024

Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

5 – Uranium Week: No Ho Ho Ho in U308 Spot Market

Tuesday 24 December 2024

The U308 spot market faded last week with reticent buyers depressing the price for eager sellers. Activity levels remain subdued

6 – In Brief: Dicker Data, Light & Wonder, Codan

Friday 20 December 2024

In Brief offers up some stock updates for companies positioned to grow into 2025

7 – The Market In Numbers – 21 Dec 2024

Saturday 21 December 2024

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

8 – Ask FNArena: What To Buy (Pre & Post Correction)

Tuesday 24 December 2024

Our final act for calendar 2024: what stocks to buy and should investors worry about a regime change for equities?

9 – Book Excerpt: Our Robotics Future

Thursday 19 December 2024

Book Excerpt from Our Robotics Future by Elad Inbar

10 – ESG Focus: The Little Big Things – 19-12-2024

Monday 23 December 2024

Little Big Things takes a deep dive into decarbonisation of the global energy grid, solar powers up and sustainable investing themes for the year ahead

