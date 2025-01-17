The Overnight Report: Rio Tinto & Apple

Daily Market Reports | 9:03 AM

The BIG corporate news is that miners Rio Tinto and Glencore are discussing forming the world’s largest mining conglomerate, relegating BHP Group to become number two.

Wall Street closed lower overnight with technology stocks in particular struggling to keep positive momentum going.

SPI futures are suggesting the local market might have a cautiously positive start to the final session for the week.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8308.00 + 10.00 0.12% S&P ASX 200 8327.00 + 113.70 1.38% S&P500 5937.34 – 12.57 – 0.21% Nasdaq Comp 19338.29 – 172.95 – 0.89% DJIA 43153.13 – 68.42 – 0.16% S&P500 VIX 16.60 + 0.48 2.98% US 10-year yield 4.61 – 0.05 – 1.01% USD Index 108.82 – 0.09 – 0.08% FTSE100 8391.90 + 90.77 1.09% DAX30 20655.39 + 80.71 0.39%

Good morning.

Apple shares came under pressure last night on reports it is losing smartphone market share to competitors vivo and Huawei in China.

Tesla shares joined in as more price discounts were announced for Cybertrucks, as did all seven members of the luminous Magnificent Seven (Mag7).

In economic data, US December retail sales rose 0.4% m/m vs an expectation of a 0.6% m/m rise.

While the rise in headline sales was lower than consensus expectations, triggering lower yields on US Treasuries, control group sales (used to impute real private consumption) rose at a faster-than-expected pace, up 0.7% m/m vs expectations of 0.4%.

ANZ Bank economists comment the data affirm demand remained strong during the holiday season and suggest strong growth in Q4.

In contrast, GDP growth in the UK fell to 0.0% in November on a 3m/3m basis.

In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 and the FTSE 100 closed up 1.5% and 1.1%, respectively.

The yield on the US 10yr bond fell -6.5bp to 4.59%. Oil prices retraced, with WTI down -1.8% to US$79/bbl. Gold rose 0.7% to US$2,715.1/oz.

Crude oil retreated amid reports Trump’s advisors were crafting a strategy that could see sanctions on Russia’s oil industry lifted.

The Biden administration announced new sanctions last week which could impact exports of nearly 1mb/d of oil from Russia but Trump has promised he will work to end the Russia-Ukraine war quickly.

Aluminium led the base metal sector higher amid signs of improving demand. China’s holding of the lightweight metal fell to 440kt, the lowest in almost a year, according to Shanghai Metals Market data.

Bloomberg reported earlier this week the metal could be included in new measures to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Gold climbed to a five-month high as lower inflation in the US raised the prospect of further Fed rate cuts.

ANZ Bank observes support has also been found in the gold-backed ETF market, with holdings increasing seven out of the last nine sessions. Total gold held by ETFs is now up 0.5% this year to 83.2moz.

On the calendar today:

-New Zealand Dec Manufacturing PMI

-Eurozone Dec CPI

-UK Dec retail sales

-US Dec Housing starts, Building permits, Industrial prod’n

-Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)) 2Q sales & revenue

FNArena’s four-weekly calendar: https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Corporate news in Australia:

-Bloomberg reports Rio Tinto ((RIO)) and Glencore are discussing a merger that could create the largest mining company

-Pro Medicus ((PME)) announced yet another $33m deal with the University of Kentucky to expand its imaging platform in North America

-BHP Group ((BHP)) and Lundin acquired Filo Corp, forming a joint venture for copper projects in Argentina and Chile

-Lynas Rare Earths ((LYC)) is hosting an investor briefing today

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2746.79 + 26.68 0.98% Silver (oz) 31.61 + 0.01 0.02% Copper (lb) 4.44 + 0.04 0.86% Aluminium (lb) 1.19 + 0.01 1.19% Nickel (lb) 7.03 + 0.02 0.22% Zinc (lb) 1.29 + 0.00 0.21% West Texas Crude 77.86 – 1.37 – 1.73% Brent Crude 81.28 – 1.22 – 1.48% Iron Ore (t) 100.49 + 0.29 0.29%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 16 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8327.00 0.40% 2.06% 2.06% 2.06%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS BBN Baby Bunting Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi BPT Beach Energy Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi CAR CAR Group Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett GYG Guzman y Gomez Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS JIN Jumbo Interactive Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett MND Monadelphous Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie NWL Netwealth Group Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi OML oOh!media Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie RMD ResMed Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett SCG Scentre Group Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi

