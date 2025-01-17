Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 17 January 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 09 January 2025 to 16 January 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Uranium Week: 2025 Starts With A Price Pop

Tuesday 14 January 2025

Uranium spot prices remained volatile into the end of 2024 with ongoing cost pressures and geo-politics hanging over buyers, sellers and producers

2 – Rudi’s View: All-Weather Portfolio In 2024

Wednesday 15 January 2025

A review of what happened in 2024 and what may well be in store for the year(s) ahead for the All-Weather Model Portfolio

3 – The Lithium Transition A Recap Of 2024 & Thoughts On 2025

Monday 13 January 2025

Joe Lowry, President Global Lithium, shares his insights on the status and the outlook for the lithium industry at large

4 – Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Convictions For 2025

Thursday 16 January 2025

Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

5 – Better Times Ahead For Woodside Shares

Tuesday 14 January 2025

Michael Gable of Fairmont Equities observes the multi-year downtrend for shares in Woodside Energy is no longer in place

6 – Looking For Durable, Needle-Moving Growth In AI

Monday 13 January 2025

Paul Greene, portfolio manager, US equities at T. Rowe Price, advocates investors should refine their approach to AI and growth stocks investing this year

7 – The Market In Numbers – 11 Jan 2025

Saturday 11 January 2025

Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

8 – FNArena Resumes On Monday

Thursday 09 January 2025

FNArena will resume its service on Monday, the 13th of January, including updates from those research reports released this week

9 – Treasure Chest: Stockland

Wednesday 15 January 2025

FNArena’s Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is Stockland

10 – The Trend Remains Pro Medicus’ Friend

Thursday 16 January 2025

The Chartist reports shares in Pro Medicus are having a breather, with the uptrend likely to continue

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

Latest News

1
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 17 January 2025

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
2
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 17-01-25

10:32 AM - Weekly Reports
3
Material Matters: Lithium’s Debate Continues

10:00 AM - Commodities
4
The Overnight Report: Rio Tinto & Apple

9:03 AM - Daily Market Reports
5
Today’s Financial Calendar – 17-01-2025

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Pro Medicus, A Global Software Super Star

Dec 19 2024 - Australia
2
Material Matters: Whitehaven, Evolution, Iluka, Santos & More

Dec 20 2024 - Commodities
3
Uranium Week: No Ho Ho Ho in U308 Spot Market

Dec 24 2024 - Weekly Reports
4
Diagnostic Imaging Radiates Opportunity

Dec 18 2024 - Small Caps
5
ESG Focus: Agriculture, Food & Sustainability

Dec 18 2024 - ESG Focus
6
Rudi’s View: Final Best Buys & Conviction Ideas

Dec 23 2024 - Rudi's View