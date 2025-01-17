Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 17 January 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:00 AM

Our top ten news from 09 January 2025 to 16 January 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Uranium Week: 2025 Starts With A Price Pop Tuesday 14 January 2025 Uranium spot prices remained volatile into the end of 2024 with ongoing cost pressures and geo-politics hanging over buyers, sellers and producers

2 – Rudi’s View: All-Weather Portfolio In 2024 Wednesday 15 January 2025 A review of what happened in 2024 and what may well be in store for the year(s) ahead for the All-Weather Model Portfolio

3 – The Lithium Transition A Recap Of 2024 & Thoughts On 2025 Monday 13 January 2025 Joe Lowry, President Global Lithium, shares his insights on the status and the outlook for the lithium industry at large

4 – Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Convictions For 2025 Thursday 16 January 2025 Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

5 – Better Times Ahead For Woodside Shares Tuesday 14 January 2025 Michael Gable of Fairmont Equities observes the multi-year downtrend for shares in Woodside Energy is no longer in place

6 – Looking For Durable, Needle-Moving Growth In AI Monday 13 January 2025 Paul Greene, portfolio manager, US equities at T. Rowe Price, advocates investors should refine their approach to AI and growth stocks investing this year

7 – The Market In Numbers – 11 Jan 2025 Saturday 11 January 2025 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

8 – FNArena Resumes On Monday Thursday 09 January 2025 FNArena will resume its service on Monday, the 13th of January, including updates from those research reports released this week

9 – Treasure Chest: Stockland Wednesday 15 January 2025 FNArena’s Treasure Chest reports on money making ideas from stockbrokers and other experts. Today’s idea is Stockland

10 – The Trend Remains Pro Medicus’ Friend Thursday 16 January 2025 The Chartist reports shares in Pro Medicus are having a breather, with the uptrend likely to continue

