The Overnight Report: CPI Optimism

Daily Market Reports | 8:49 AM

This story features PERSEUS MINING LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: PRU

The Australian share market is expected to open higher as AI-related stocks stabilised overnight post shellacking the day prior and as the local CPI release will be in focus.

If current predictions prove correct, CPI should undershoot versus the RBA’s projections (which at least partially explains early optimism today).

On the corporate front, quarterly reports are expected from Perseus Mining ((PRU)), Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)), 29Metals, Atlas Arteria, BCI Minerals, Boss Energy, and others.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8404.00 + 39.00 0.47% S&P ASX 200 8399.10 – 9.80 – 0.12% S&P500 6067.70 + 55.42 0.92% Nasdaq Comp 19733.59 + 391.75 2.03% DJIA 44850.35 + 136.77 0.31% S&P500 VIX 16.41 – 1.49 – 8.32% US 10-year yield 4.55 + 0.02 0.51% USD Index 107.70 + 0.51 0.48% FTSE100 8533.87 + 30.16 0.35% DAX30 21430.58 + 148.40 0.70%

By Chris Weston, Head of Research, Pepperstone

Good morning.

We’ve seen a better session for US tech with the NAS100 closing up 1.6%, and while questions remain unanswered, the market is voting that the innovation that DeepSeek could bring to the ecosystem will unlikely impact the AI capex cycle and could even lead to new channel of demand for GPUs.

With a number of well-traded megacap tech names due to report earnings in the Thursday and Friday after market sessions, the pullback that was presented to the world yesterday was seemingly there for buying, and the volatility spike we saw yesterday in AI single stock names was there for selling.

Nvidia fires back although near-term volatility risk remains elevated

Nvidia (up 7.9%) continues to garner solid client interest and remains at the epicentre of the broader equity market focus.

Volumes remain high with 594m shares traded, as well as some 16.9m options contracts traded the most since June.

Gains have also been seen in Meta (up 2.2%), with the technical set-up looking red hot and traders are running this hot into tomorrow’s earnings release.

The fact that Meta’s price has run so hard does sufficiently raise the bar to please the market and they will need to blow the lights out to keep the dream alive.

Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet also find buyers, as does Tesla with traders a touch more cautious about going too hard ahead of the upcoming after-market earnings announcement.

Tech and Communication Services (Meta & Googl) aside, breadth has been poor with 70% of S&P500 stocks lower on the day a narrative that the bears will be pushing, although while rotation (among S&P500 sectors and styles) is still the prevalent theme.

To see correlations really rise towards 1 and for a blanket sell-off, with traders selling both tech/Mag7 and value, we would need to see something new emerge and a real shock to the system.

The FOMC & BoC meetings in focus

Earnings aside, we look ahead to today’s FOMC and BoC meetings, with the Fed firmly expected to leave rates unchanged, while the BoC will almost certainly cut rates by -25bp and signal a more gradual approach to easing going forward.

Traders have re-engaged with USD longs into the Fed meeting, although that flow has been driven by comments made by Trump towards universal tariffs than trader’s sensing USD upside risk from the Fed meeting, which is expected to be a low vol event.

AUS Q4 CPI offering intraday AUD volatility risk

The median estimate for trimmed mean CPI to come in at 0.6% q/q, and I would argue that if the RBA are to skew a heavier consideration on the inflation side of its dual mandate (over full employment) that today’s Q4 CPI print offers sizeable intraday risk.

By way of a simplistic playbook, my thinking is that a quarter-on-quarter trimmed mean CPI print at or above 0.7% would greatly increase the prospect of the RBA keeping rates on hold in February.

Conversely, a CPI print at or below 0.5% would validate the current market pricing and would compel the RBA to cut rates by -25bp on 18 Feb, and by way of a risk management exercise.

Turning to the Asia open, the ASX200 should open on the front foot, and while we won’t get the same boost from tech stocks that the S&P500 or NKY225 sees, crude, gold, copper and iron ore futures are all higher, so this may support resource plays.

That said, BHP Group’s ((BHP)) ADR sits -1.4%, suggesting materials plays may take a backseat, even if commodity prices are modestly higher.

With Q4 CPI in play, naturally banks, consumer plays and other interest rate sensitive equities will be front and centre as we head towards the 11:30 AEDT release.

On the calendar today:

-Australia 4Q CPI

-China Public Holiday

-US Dec Trade Balance

-US FOMC Decision

-29Metals ((29M)) Quarterly update

-Atlas Arteria ((ALX)) Quarterly update

-Aurelia Metals ((AMI)) earnings report

-BCI Minerals ((BCI)) Quarterly update

-Boss Energy ((BOE)) 2Q results

-Champion Iron ((CIA)) Dec Qtr update

-Gold Road Resources ((GOR)) Quarterly update

-Mac Copper ((MAC)) Quarterly report

-Mineral Resources ((MIN)) 4Q 2024 Production

(and more)

FNArena’s four-weekly calendar: https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Corporate news in Australia:

-NinjaOne to acquire Dropsuite ((DSE)) for $402m

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2799.74 + 28.90 1.04% Silver (oz) 30.92 + 0.36 1.18% Copper (lb) 4.25 + 0.01 0.23% Aluminium (lb) 1.16 – 0.02 – 1.35% Nickel (lb) 6.98 + 0.02 0.23% Zinc (lb) 1.25 – 0.03 – 2.06% West Texas Crude 73.94 + 0.86 1.18% Brent Crude 76.58 + 0.44 0.58% Iron Ore (t) 101.30 – 0.04 – 0.04%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 28 Jan 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Jan) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8399.10 -0.12% 2.94% 2.94% 2.94%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ABG Abacus Group Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie ALD Ampol Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie ARF Arena REIT Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie ASX ASX Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley CHC Charter Hall Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie CIP Centuria Industrial REIT Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie CNI Centuria Capital Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie CQR Charter Hall Retail REIT Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie DXS Dexus Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie GMG Goodman Group Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett GOZ Growthpoint Properties Australia Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie HMC HMC Capital Upgrade to hold from Sell Ord Minnett LLC Lendlease Group Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett MND Monadelphous Group Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie NAN Nanosonics Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans NSR National Storage REIT Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett NWL Netwealth Group Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi PPS Praemium Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett RGN Region Group Downgrade to Underperform from Outperform Macquarie SCG Scentre Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie SGP Stockland Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett

For more detail go to FNArena’s Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author’s and not by association FNArena’s – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms