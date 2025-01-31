Next Week At A Glance – 3-7 Feb 2025

Weekly Reports | 1:32 PM

The week that was in Australian Finance:

-The ASX200 hit a fresh record high of 8515.70 on Thursday and a new high on Friday of 8530.70 as month-end beckons.

-Wednesday’s cooler 4Q inflation reading and expectations the RBA will start a modest rate-cutting cycle in February boosted sentiment and the overall market.

-Consumer discretionary stocks were the top performers, with index heavyweight Wesfarmers ((WES)) approaching a 52-week high. Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)) and JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)) reached all-time highs.

-Information technology stocks defied the Nasdaq sell-off over concerns a Chinese AI inference model, DeepSeek, was going to upend US AI technology stocks and spending. As more news has come forth, concerns have been ameliorated. Data centre-related stocks were the hardest hit, including NextDC ((NXT)) and Goodman Group ((GMG)).

-US reporting season is also in full swing with mixed reactions to some of the Big Tech results. Meanwhile, President Trump remains on the tariff threat warpath, with Mexico and Canada due to be slugged with 25% tariffs on February 1.

-Investors will be turning to the start of the February reporting season, which begins in earnest on Monday. The FNArena calendar is plump full of company dates for those keen to mark some stock favourites in the calendar.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-Hedge funds are reportedly eyeing Southern Cross Media Group ((SXL))

-Blackstone may acquire The Star’s ((SGR)) Sydney slot machines if it fails, to enhance Crown Resorts’ NSW operations

-NinjaOne to acquire Dropsuite ((DSE)) for $402m

-Struggling Star Entertainment ((SGR)) is selling Sydney assets to Foundation Theatres for $60m

-DroneShield ((DRO)) wins $11.8m APAC contracts for countering Chinese drones

-Mosaic Brands ((MOZ)) to close Millers and Noni B, cutting -900 jobs

-ASIC launched a formal investigation into Mineral Resources ((MIN)) and its founder Chris Ellison, issuing Section 19 notices that compel him and CFO Mark Wilson to face questioning

-National Australia Bank ((NAB)) is opening 29 branches on Saturdays and considering Sunday operations

-Veris ((VRS)) acquires Spatial Vision for -$3m

