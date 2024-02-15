FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 15-02-2024

Australia | 2:15 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((AMP)) - AMP
- ((BMT)) - Beamtree Holdings
- ((CBA)) - CommBank
- ((CPU)) - Computershare
- ((DXS)) - Dexus
- ((DHG)) - Domain Holdings Australia
- ((DOW)) - Downer EDI
- ((EVN)) - Evolution Mining
- ((FBU)) - Fletcher Building
- ((GUD)) - G.U.D. Holdings
- ((IEL)) - IDP Education
- ((RIC)) - Ridley Corp
- ((SVW)) - Seven Group
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE