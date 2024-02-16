FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-02-2024

Australia | 2:43 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ARF)) - Arena REIT
- ((BLX)) - Beacon Lighting
- ((DTL)) - Data#3
- ((GMG)) - Goodman Group
- ((HPI)) - Hotel Property Investments
- ((MGH)) - Maas Group
- ((MFG)) - Magellan Financial
- ((NWH)) - NRW Holdings
- ((ORG)) - Origin Energy
- ((PME)) - Pro Medicus
- ((TLS)) - Telstra Group
- ((TWE)) - Treasury Wine Estates
- ((VCX)) - Vicinity Centres
- ((WES)) - Wesfarmers
- ((WHC)) - Whitehaven Coal
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE