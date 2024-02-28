FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-02-2024

Australia | 3:44 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ABG)) - Abacus Group
- ((ABC)) - Adbri
- ((AHL)) - Adrad
- ((AMX)) - Aerometrex
- ((ALU)) - Altium
- ((AWC)) - Alumina Ltd
- ((ATG)) - Articore Group
- ((ANG)) - Austin Engineering
- ((CNU)) - Chorus
- ((CCX)) - City Chic Collective
- ((COL)) - Coles Group
- ((COE)) - Cooper Energy
- ((DGL)) - DGL Group
- ((DDR)) - Dicker Data
- ((GEM)) - G8 Education
- ((IPD)) - ImpediMed
- ((JLG)) - Johns Lyng
- ((KED)) - Keypath Education International
- ((NXT)) - NextDC
- ((NOU)) - Noumi
- ((PNV)) - PolyNovo
- ((QOR)) - Qoria
- ((RDY)) - ReadyTech Holdings
- ((RDX)) - Redox
- ((REH)) - Reece
- ((RMC)) - Resimac Group
- ((SLH)) - Silk Logistics
- ((SDR)) - SiteMinder
- ((TRJ)) - Trajan Group
- ((TYR)) - Tyro Payments
- ((WDS)) - Woodside Energy
