FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 28-02-2024

  • ((ABG)) - Abacus Group
  • ((ABC)) - Adbri
  • ((AHL)) - Adrad
  • ((AMX)) - Aerometrex
  • ((ALU)) - Altium
  • ((AWC)) - Alumina Ltd
  • ((ATG)) - Articore Group
  • ((ANG)) - Austin Engineering
  • ((CNU)) - Chorus
  • ((CCX)) - City Chic Collective
  • ((COL)) - Coles Group
  • ((COE)) - Cooper Energy
  • ((DGL)) - DGL Group
  • ((DDR)) - Dicker Data
  • ((GEM)) - G8 Education
  • ((IPD)) - ImpediMed
  • ((JLG)) - Johns Lyng
  • ((KED)) - Keypath Education International
  • ((NXT)) - NextDC
  • ((NOU)) - Noumi
  • ((PNV)) - PolyNovo
  • ((QOR)) - Qoria
  • ((RDY)) - ReadyTech Holdings
  • ((RDX)) - Redox
  • ((REH)) - Reece
  • ((RMC)) - Resimac Group
  • ((SLH)) - Silk Logistics
  • ((SDR)) - SiteMinder
  • ((TRJ)) - Trajan Group
  • ((TYR)) - Tyro Payments
  • ((WDS)) - Woodside Energy

