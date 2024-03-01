FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 01-03-2024

Australia | 2:43 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AGI)) - Ainsworth Game Technology
  • ((ART)) - Airtasker
  • ((ALX)) - Atlas Arteria
  • ((AFG)) - Australian Finance Group
  • ((CAJ)) - Capitol Health
  • ((CLU)) - Cluey
  • ((DOC)) - Doctor Care Anywhere
  • ((EOS)) - Electro Optic Systems
  • ((EML)) - EML Payments
  • ((GDG)) - Generation Development
  • ((HVN)) - Harvey Norman
  • ((HCL)) - HighCom
  • ((IME)) - ImExHS
  • ((JMS)) - Jupiter Mines
  • ((KAR)) - Karoon Energy
  • ((M7T)) - Mach7 Technologies
  • ((MDR)) - MedAdvisor
  • ((MMI)) - Metro Mining
  • ((NTD)) - National Tyre & Wheel
  • ((NIC)) - Nickel Industries
  • ((5GG)) - Pentanet
  • ((PPM)) - Pepper Money
  • ((PER)) - Percheron Therapeutics
  • ((PTM)) - Platinum Asset Management
  • ((QRI)) - Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund
  • ((REP)) - RAM Essential Services Property Fund
  • ((RHC)) - Ramsay Health Care
  • ((RSG)) - Resolute Mining
  • ((SXL)) - Southern Cross Media
  • ((SGR)) - Star Entertainment
  • ((SNL)) - Supply Network
  • ((TRP)) - Tissue Repair
  • ((WGX)) - Westgold Resources

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

