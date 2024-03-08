Next Week At A Glance – 11-15 Mar 2024

Weekly Reports | 10:30 AM

By Greg Peel

Wall Street is expecting tonight’s jobs report to show a more realistic result than January’s, given January is typically a month in which companies employ for the new year, and there have been questions surrounding the accuracy of seasonal adjustments. Forecasts are for 200,000 additions, down from 353,000.

But just as Wall Street gets through that one, next week brings February CPI and PPI numbers. These will be the most critical in informing the timing of the first Fed rate cut.

Wall Street will also see numbers for retail sales, industrial production and consumer sentiment.

Locally, we’ll see the NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys on Tuesday.

The ex-dividend season has passed its peak but there are still plenty of companies to go ex next week, including CSL ((CSL)) on Monday.

We’ve only just got ourselves through the February result season but a new mini-season started yesterday with the interim results release by Genesis Minerals ((GMD)), and several smaller miners are on the calendar for releases today. More releases are scheduled for the coming week.

Note that as blizzards recede in California, the US goes on to summer time this weekend. As of Tuesday morning the NYSE will close at 7am Sydney time.

The SPI Overnight will also close at 7am.

