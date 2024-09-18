Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Sep 18, 2024

Daily Market Reports | 11:00 AM

TLC LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED

Gaming - Overnight Price: $5.09

Jarden rates ((TLC)) as Neutral (3) -

Following a strong Powerball run in August supported by an accelerated jackpot sequence (tactically employed by Lottery Corp to generate interest), jackpot activity has softened/normalised into September, explains Jarden.

Because of increased FY25 opex requirements, the broker sees around -3% downside risk to the consensus FY25 earnings (EBITDA) forecast, in the absence of any pickup in jackpots.

The Neutral rating and $5.10 target are maintained.

This report was published on September 17, 2024.

Target price is $5.10 Current Price is $5.09 Difference: $0.01

If TLC meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $5.53, suggesting upside of 8.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 16.00 cents and EPS of 16.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.14%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.66. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.2, implying annual growth of -2.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 17.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 28.0.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 16.50 cents and EPS of 18.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.51. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.5, implying annual growth of 7.1%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.9, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.1.

Market Sentiment: 0.8

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

VR8 VANADIUM RESOURCES LIMITED

New Battery Elements - Overnight Price: $0.04

Petra Capital rates ((VR8)) as Buy (1) -

An internal internal technical review has identified cost and operational efficiency gains for the development of vanadium deposits at the Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project owned by Vanadium Resources, highlights Petra Capital.

Efficiency can be maximised at this South African project by consolidating mining and processing onto a single site, and by designing modifications to the concentrator and salt roast leach plant designs, explains the broker.

The Buy rating and 16c target are unchanged.

This report was published on September 16, 2024.

Target price is $0.16 Current Price is $0.04 Difference: $0.115

If VR8 meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 256% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY24:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY24 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 22.50.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 0.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 15.00.

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WEB WEBJET LIMITED

Travel, Leisure & Tourism - Overnight Price: $7.60

Wilsons rates ((WEB)) as Overweight (1) -

Post demerger, Wilsons expect WebBeds will remain in the ASX200, while there is a risk Webjet B2C will not meet the ASX300 threshold.

The analysts assess an indicative equity value range of between $2.6-3.4bn for WebBeds and $270-370m for Webjet B2C.

The low and high ends of the broker's indicative valuation ranges for WebBeds and Webjet B2C imply a combined post-demerger equity value range of $2.9-3.8bn. This level implies between -2% to plus 28% net value creation compared to Webjet's current market cap.

Overweight. Target rises to $9.59 from $9.52.

This report was published on September 16, 2024.

Target price is $9.59 Current Price is $7.60 Difference: $1.99

If WEB meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 26% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $9.86, suggesting upside of 29.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in March.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 36.30 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.94. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 37.1, implying annual growth of 96.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 6.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 0.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.5.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 45.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.85. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 45.5, implying annual growth of 22.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.3, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 16.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.7

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

