Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Oct 23, 2024

AD8 AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED

Hardware & Equipment - Overnight Price: $8.96

Moelis rates ((AD8)) as Hold (3) -

Earlier in October Moelis initiated coverage with a Hold rating due to an opaque near-term outlook as supply chains normalise following covid. It was felt earnings will be skewed to the 2H of FY25.

This week's trading update provided at the company's AGM has played to that script with Audinate Group effectively issuing yet another profit warning as buying orders continue to underwhelm management's expectation.

Q2 is now looking like Q1, so no improvement is anticipated until H2. Moelis has reduced forecasts, highlighting with no cost relief the impact on earnings is expected to be "significant".

Commentary broadly suggests a year of transition for the company can still involve more negative outcomes as clarity is not around. Hold. Target price falls to $9.45. Revised forecasts now see two years of Audinate reporting losses.

This report was published on October 22, 2024.

Target price is $9.45 Current Price is $8.96 Difference: $0.49

If AD8 meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $11.58, suggesting upside of 32.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 11.80 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 75.93. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is -2.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is N/A.

Forecast for FY26:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 2.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 448.00. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 5.5, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is N/A, implying a prospective dividend yield of N/A.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 159.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AOV AMOTIV LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $10.83

Canaccord Genuity rates ((AOV)) as Buy (1) -

Amotiv's AGM update inferred 1Q25 revenues rose 3.5% against a year earlier. Canaccord Genuity states this is basically in line with forecast FY25 revenue growth of 4.5%.

Management suggested a stronger 2H25 because of Jan 1 price rises.

A buyback of 5% of issued capital was also announced. The AGM update is viewed by the broker as neutral.

Buy rating reiterated as the stock is believed to be "fundamentally too cheap for its outlook and prospects". Target price unchanged $14.40.

This report was published on October 21, 2024.

Target price is $14.40 Current Price is $10.83 Difference: $3.57

If AOV meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 33% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $13.15, suggesting upside of 20.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 50.00 cents and EPS of 90.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.62%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.03. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 86.2, implying annual growth of 21.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 45.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.7.

Forecast for FY26:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 95.6, implying annual growth of 10.9%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 47.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 4.3%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 11.4.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARB ARB CORPORATION LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $42.19

Wilsons rates ((ARB)) as Overweight (1) -

ARB Corp reported sales growth of 6.5% in 1Q25 on the previous corresponding period with steady gross margins, Wilsons notes. Net profit declined slightly from labour management and transaction costs.

Management did not offer any guidance but suggested strong orderbooks and a growing export order position across key markets. New stores and products are helping to drive higher "fitment capacity" which is offsetting reduced vehicles sales.

Although the result was softer than expected, Wilsons lifts its target price to $50.27 from $47.85, maintaining an Overweight rating.

This report was published on October 18, 2024.

Target price is $50.27 Current Price is $42.19 Difference: $8.08

If ARB meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 19% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $43.30, suggesting upside of 2.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 72.00 cents and EPS of 131.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.71%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.16. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 135.7, implying annual growth of 8.6%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 73.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.0.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 78.50 cents and EPS of 143.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.86%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.38. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 152.2, implying annual growth of 12.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 83.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.6.

Market Sentiment: 0.3

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources