Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Dec 16, 2024

IDX INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED

Medical Equipment & Devices - Overnight Price: $3.03

Jarden rates ((IDX)) as Buy (1) -

Jarden notes the ACCC has approved the proposed merger between Integral Diagnostics and Capitol Health ((CAJ)) with the divestment of one clinic in Victoria.

The scheme implementation date is December 20 when new Integral Diagnostics shares will be issued to Capitol shareholders.

Jarden downgrades the EPS forecast by -3.8% due to the change in the merger timeline.

Target price slips by -1% to $3.68. The broker maintains a Buy rating and highlights the potential earnings upside consensus has yet to account for.

This report was published on December 10, 2024.

Current consensus price target is $3.36, suggesting upside of 10.8%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 6.80 cents and EPS of 10.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.24%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 27.80. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 11.0, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 8.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.5.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 7.90 cents and EPS of 17.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.61%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.41. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 14.6, implying annual growth of 32.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 10.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 20.8.

IMM IMMUTEP LIMITED

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech/Lifesciences - Overnight Price: $0.36

Canaccord Genuity rates ((IMM)) as Buy (1) -

Canaccord Genuity notes Immutep's announcement of more positive data from its TACTI-003 Cohort B study was very validating, providing further color on the benefit of Efti + Keytruda combination.

The broker says the study is for the first time showing the synergistic effect of the combo drug approach, with extended median overall survival benefits and increasing number of complete responders that turn cold tumors to hot.

Buy rating and $0.95 target.

This report was published on December 12, 2024.

NHC NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED

Coal - Overnight Price: $5.01

Goldman Sachs rates ((NHC)) as Sell (5) -

New Hope's Q1 FY25 saleable coal production and sales were in line with Goldman Sach's estimates, with an improved performance from the Bengalla mine offsetting lower than expected volumes at New Acland due to lower coal yields.

Overall FY25 guidance was also broadly in line with the broker, resulting in minor downward revision of -3% to FY earnings, and upward revision of 2% for FY26.

The changes incorporate lower costs at Bengalla, and lower coal yields at New Acland and realised pricing going forward.

Sell rating with a $4.30 target price.

This report was published on December 11, 2024.

Current consensus price target is $5.38, suggesting upside of 7.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in July.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 37.00 cents and EPS of 0.61 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 7.39%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 821.31. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 66.7, implying annual growth of 18.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 39.5, implying a prospective dividend yield of 7.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 7.5.

Forecast for FY26:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 23.00 cents and EPS of 38.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.59%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 61.8, implying annual growth of -7.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 34.8, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 8.1.

