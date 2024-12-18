The Overnight Report: Pre-Fed Hesitancy

Daily Market Reports | 8:46 AM

Having enjoyed an unexpectedly positive session yesterday, SPI futures are indicating a rather hesitant opening ahead for the Australian bourse on Wednesday.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8320.00 – 4.00 – 0.05% S&P ASX 200 8314.00 + 64.50 0.78% S&P500 6050.61 – 23.47 – 0.39% Nasdaq Comp 20109.06 – 64.83 – 0.32% DJIA 43449.90 – 267.58 – 0.61% S&P500 VIX 15.59 + 0.90 6.13% US 10-year yield 4.39 – 0.01 – 0.27% USD Index 106.68 + 0.11 0.10% FTSE100 8195.20 – 66.85 – 0.81% DAX30 20246.37 – 67.44 – 0.33%

Good morning.

What is an investor to do when one of Wall Street’s biggest bulls is turning more cautious short term?

Yardeni Research yesterday: “As we have pointed out recently, several contrarian indicators are flashing orange, if not red, which could set the stage for a market pullback or correction early next year.

“We do not anticipate a protracted or deep stock market rout given that we view the economy as not only in good shape but improving.”

US equities dipped overnight as markets weighed up a mixed US retail sales report ahead of tomorrow’s FOMC decision.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, equally issued a warning last night:

Investors are being urged to act with caution and reassess their portfolios as mounting evidence suggests the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates in the first half of 2025 even if it does so on Wednesday.

Persistent inflationary pressures, coupled with a resilient US labor market and fiscal policies expected from the incoming Trump administration, cast significant doubt over any near-term monetary easing.

Despite market hopes for a Fed rate cut as early as December, recent data reveals that inflation remains a major concern.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November rose to 2.7% on a 12-month basis, marking an uptick from October, while core inflation sits stubbornly at 3.3%. Such figures underscore that price pressures are far from subdued, despite earlier signs of cooling.

The Fed will be hard-pressed to justify loosening monetary policy while inflation regains momentum.

In addition to inflation, the robust US job market complicates matters further. Unemployment remains near historic lows, and labor market strength typically dissuades policymakers from cutting rates.

Wage growth, which fuels consumer spending, could keep inflation elevated well into 2025.

We’re entering a phase where inflation remains a persistent threat, and interest rates are unlikely to come down as quickly as markets had hoped.

This calls for a careful rebalancing of portfolios. Investors need to prioritize quality assets, build up inflation-resistant positions, and adopt a more defensive stance.

This comes amid growing market pressure on the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy to sustain economic growth.

However, policymakers can’t risk further stoking inflation, especially as President-elect Trump’s proposed agenda of tax cuts, deregulation, and large-scale infrastructure spending is expected to drive inflation higher in the coming months.

There are four key considerations for investors:

First, bond market opportunities. While higher rates have battered bond prices over the past two years, fixed income assets are now presenting substantial value. Long-term government and corporate bonds, in particular, can offer stable returns as inflation expectations moderate and investors look for safer havens.

Second, quality equities. Investors should focus on companies with strong balance sheets, stable cash flows, and proven pricing power. These businesses are better positioned to weather an environment of higher borrowing costs and inflation.

Third, diversification into inflation hedges. Assets such as gold, Bitcoin and commodities remain essential tools for portfolio protection. In addition, dividend-paying stocks can provide consistent income streams to offset the erosion of purchasing power caused by inflation.

Minimizing overexposure to risky sectors: Sectors reliant on cheap borrowing, such as tech and growth stocks, could face increased headwinds if rates remain elevated. Investors should reassess their exposure and prioritize sectors that benefit from inflation and steady economic demand, such as energy, utilities, and healthcare.

Strategic investors will seize this moment to reposition themselves for the new realitya reality where caution, vigilance, and adaptability are paramount.

Economists at ANZ Bank report headline US retail sales growth was stronger than expected at 0.7% m/m (mkt: 0.6%), but core retail sales were somewhat softer at 0.2% m/m (mkt: 0.4%).

The control group (+0.4% m/m), which contributes to imputing real private consumption, was in line with median expectations.

The data signal consumption at the start of the holiday season was upbeat, suggesting the US economy is on track to finish 2024 on a strong note.

In terms of monetary policy implications, it is ANZ Bank’s view is the FOMC is on track to cut rates by -25bp tomorrow.

Resilience in the US economy supports the in-house view the FOMC will pivot to a slower and shallower easing cycle in 2025.

ANZ Bank is projecting a cumulative -75bp of easing next year in addition to a -25bp rate cut tomorrow.

The general risk-off tone across markets saw commodities come under pressure, with notable exception, yet again, from iron ore.

On the calendar today:

-New Zealand 3Q BoP

-Japan Nov Trade Balance

-Eurozone Nov CPI

-UK Nov CPI

-UK Nov PPI

-US 3Q C/A Balance

-US FOMC rate decision

-US Nov building permits

-US Nov housing starts

-National Australia Bank ((NAB)) AGM

FNArena’s four-weekly calendar: https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Corporate news in Australia:

-ASIC is reportedly considering enforcement action against ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) for charging fees to dead customers’ accounts, reigniting scrutiny over the bank’s compliance failures and governance woes

-Market speculation suggests Ingenia Communities ((INA)) is interested in buying Lifestyle Communities ((LIC))

-Southern Cross Media ((SXL)) will sell regional TV licenses to Network 10, with completion expected by February 2025

-Novonix ((NVX)) receives US$1.2bn US loan commitment for EV battery graphite plant

-Qantas Airways ((QAN)) to pay -$120m to workers illegally sacked in 2020

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2660.19 – 9.17 – 0.34% Silver (oz) 30.97 – 0.05 – 0.17% Copper (lb) 4.15 – 0.05 – 1.11% Aluminium (lb) 1.14 – 0.01 – 1.06% Nickel (lb) 7.14 0.00 0.00% Zinc (lb) 1.37 – 0.01 – 0.42% West Texas Crude 69.77 – 0.43 – 0.61% Brent Crude 73.27 – 0.54 – 0.73% Iron Ore (t) 105.58 + 0.17 0.16%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 17 Dec 2024 Week To Date Month To Date (Dec) Quarter To Date (Oct-Dec) Year To Date (2024) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8314.00 0.22% -1.45% 0.53% 9.53%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS HPI Hotel Property Investments Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans NST Northern Star Resources Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley PLS Pilbara Minerals Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley S32 South32 Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley SFR Sandfire Resources Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley SIG Sigma Healthcare Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans SPK Spark New Zealand Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley TYR Tyro Payments Downgrade to Underweight from Equal-weight Morgan Stanley VNT Ventia Services Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans

