Next Week At A Glance – 27-31 Jan 2025

Weekly Reports | 4:17 PM

This story features STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SGR

For a more comprehensive preview of next week’s events, please refer to “The Monday Report”, published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

The week that was in Australian Finance:

-A week is a long time in politics, or so the saying goes, no more so now for the markets, with President Trump hitting the ground running last Monday post his inauguration.

-As promised, Trump 2.0 is so far filled with many statements of intent, some with more substance and follow-through than others.

-US markets continued to rally off the not-as-bad-as-feared CPI reading last week, generating a welcome sell-off in bond yields, with some posturing the Trump tariffs won’t be so bad.

-Australia caught some buying love this week, with the ASX up over 1%. Following Nasdaq, the information technology sector was the winner, with financials, consumer discretionary, and real estate going along for the ride.

-Netflix’s strong result and the AI US$100bn Stargate announcement helped move tech sentiment along.

-President Trump’s “drill, baby, drill” isn’t so great for oil prices, and the ASX energy sector went risk-off along with the materials sector. Rotation, rotation, rotation!

-The S&P 500 reached a new all-time high, so next week is lining up to be interesting with more corporate results in the US and quarterly reports for Australia.

-Drumroll: the domestic December quarter CPI reading on Wednesday will no doubt have experts oohing and aahing about the upcoming RBA rates decision on February 18.

Have a great weekend, from your FNArena Team!

Corporate news in the week that was:

-According to Bloomberg, HSBC is studying options for its consumer banking business in Australia, including a possible divestment

-Star Entertainment ((SGR)) reported 15% revenue drop, ongoing funding struggles and a “material uncertainty” warning, as weak trading and regulatory pressures take their toll

-Iress ((IRE)) sells superannuation business to Apex for $40m, plus potential milestone payments

-Optus is considering selling sports streaming to Nine Entertainment ((NEC)), potentially shifting EPL rights to Stan

-IGO Ltd ((IGO)) has flagged major impairment for Kwinana lithium refinery

-MA Financial ((MAF)) secures $171m for its first ASX-listed investment trust, launching in March

-Regal Partners’ ((RPL)) funds under management leap 63.7% in 2024

-Wesfarmers ((WES)) to wind down Catch

-Star Entertainment’s ((SGR)) lenders hire restructuring lawyer Nikki Smythe as the casino group faces mounting financial risks

-Endeavour Group’s ((EDV)) split from Woolworths Group to cost more than anticipated

-Revolut pushes closer to an Australian banking licence

-Trump threatens retaliation over Australia’s big tech tax, risking higher levies on expats and companies

-Dexus ((DXS)) is set to acquire a Powerco stake from the Australian Retirement Trust

-Woodside Energy ((WDS)) has paused its US hydrogen and solar projects following Donald Trump’s election

-Synlait Milk ((SM1)) has stated the company will “return to profitability” this year

-ASIC’s private credit probe exposes hidden fees and trustee conflicts

-Monadelphous ((MND)) wins $150m Rio Tinto ((RIO)) contracts for construction and water management

-Earlypay ((EPY)) is seeking a buyer

-Mosaic Brands ((MOZ)) is closing down its seventh label, Rivers

-ASX ((ASX)) issues $1m rebates related to last year’s CHESS outage

Corporate Calendar

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena’s Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms

CHARTS

ASX DXS EDV EPY IGO IRE MAF MND MOZ NEC RIO RPL SGR SM1 WDS WES

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ASX - ASX LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: DXS - DEXUS

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: EDV - ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: EPY - EARLYPAY LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: IGO - IGO LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: IRE - IRESS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MAF - MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MND - MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: MOZ - MOSAIC BRANDS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: NEC - NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: RIO - RIO TINTO LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: RPL - REGAL PARTNERS LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SGR - STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: SM1 - SYNLAIT MILK LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WDS - WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: WES - WESFARMERS LIMITED

Latest News

1
ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-01-25

6:35 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
Next Week At A Glance – 27-31 Jan 2025

4:17 PM - Weekly Reports
3
Chrysos Corp’s Road Paved With Gold

11:30 AM - Small Caps
4
Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 24 January 2025

11:00 AM - Weekly Reports
5
In Case You Missed It – BC Extra Upgrades & Downgrades – 24-01-25

10:54 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Rudi’s View: Best Buys & Convictions For 2025

Jan 16 2025 - Rudi's View
2
The Lithium Transition – A Recap Of 2024 & Thoughts On 2025

Jan 13 2025 - Commodities
3
Rudi’s View: All-Weather Portfolio In 2024

Jan 15 2025 - Rudi's View
4
ESG Focus: Challenges & Hurdles Await In 2025

Jan 22 2025 - ESG Focus
5
Uranium Week: 2025 Starts With A Price Pop

Jan 14 2025 - Weekly Reports
6
Looking For Durable, Needle-Moving Growth In AI

Jan 13 2025 - International