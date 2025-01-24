Next Week At A Glance – 27-31 Jan 2025

Weekly Reports | 4:17 PM

The week that was in Australian Finance:

-A week is a long time in politics, or so the saying goes, no more so now for the markets, with President Trump hitting the ground running last Monday post his inauguration.

-As promised, Trump 2.0 is so far filled with many statements of intent, some with more substance and follow-through than others.

-US markets continued to rally off the not-as-bad-as-feared CPI reading last week, generating a welcome sell-off in bond yields, with some posturing the Trump tariffs won’t be so bad.

-Australia caught some buying love this week, with the ASX up over 1%. Following Nasdaq, the information technology sector was the winner, with financials, consumer discretionary, and real estate going along for the ride.

-Netflix’s strong result and the AI US$100bn Stargate announcement helped move tech sentiment along.

-President Trump’s “drill, baby, drill” isn’t so great for oil prices, and the ASX energy sector went risk-off along with the materials sector. Rotation, rotation, rotation!

-The S&P 500 reached a new all-time high, so next week is lining up to be interesting with more corporate results in the US and quarterly reports for Australia.

-Drumroll: the domestic December quarter CPI reading on Wednesday will no doubt have experts oohing and aahing about the upcoming RBA rates decision on February 18.

Corporate news in the week that was:

-According to Bloomberg, HSBC is studying options for its consumer banking business in Australia, including a possible divestment

-Star Entertainment ((SGR)) reported 15% revenue drop, ongoing funding struggles and a “material uncertainty” warning, as weak trading and regulatory pressures take their toll

-Iress ((IRE)) sells superannuation business to Apex for $40m, plus potential milestone payments

-Optus is considering selling sports streaming to Nine Entertainment ((NEC)), potentially shifting EPL rights to Stan

-IGO Ltd ((IGO)) has flagged major impairment for Kwinana lithium refinery

-MA Financial ((MAF)) secures $171m for its first ASX-listed investment trust, launching in March

-Regal Partners’ ((RPL)) funds under management leap 63.7% in 2024

-Wesfarmers ((WES)) to wind down Catch

-Star Entertainment’s ((SGR)) lenders hire restructuring lawyer Nikki Smythe as the casino group faces mounting financial risks

-Endeavour Group’s ((EDV)) split from Woolworths Group to cost more than anticipated

-Revolut pushes closer to an Australian banking licence

-Trump threatens retaliation over Australia’s big tech tax, risking higher levies on expats and companies

-Dexus ((DXS)) is set to acquire a Powerco stake from the Australian Retirement Trust

-Woodside Energy ((WDS)) has paused its US hydrogen and solar projects following Donald Trump’s election

-Synlait Milk ((SM1)) has stated the company will “return to profitability” this year

-ASIC’s private credit probe exposes hidden fees and trustee conflicts

-Monadelphous ((MND)) wins $150m Rio Tinto ((RIO)) contracts for construction and water management

-Earlypay ((EPY)) is seeking a buyer

-Mosaic Brands ((MOZ)) is closing down its seventh label, Rivers

-ASX ((ASX)) issues $1m rebates related to last year’s CHESS outage

