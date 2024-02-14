FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-02-2024

Australia | 2:17 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((BRG)) - Breville Group
  • ((CGF)) - Challenger
  • ((CSL)) - CSL
  • ((HCW)) - HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT
  • ((JHX)) - James Hardie Industries
  • ((RKN)) - Reckon
  • ((SEK)) - Seek
  • ((SWM)) - Seven West Media
  • ((TPW)) - Temple & Webster
  • ((URW)) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield
  • ((VSL)) - Vulcan Steel

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

